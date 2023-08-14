Wil Collins’ weekend golf outing in the Nebraska Panhandle turned out to be a profitable one.

The former PGA and Web.com tour professional birdied the first playoff hole Sunday to capture the Platte Valley Pro-Am title in his inaugural entry in the tournament held at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Collins edged Jake Miller by a stroke after the two sunk clutch putts on the No. 18 hole for identical scores of 198 through three rounds (18-under par).

“I played No. 1 well all week and just wanted to get the (tee shot) on the fairway,” said Collins, who made the trip from Rapid City, South Dakota, with his mother. “I was fortunate to get a good lie by the green and then hit a great chip.”

The shots set up Collins to win the hole and capture the $10,000 payout for first place and also capped his comeback on the final day of the tournament. Miller came into Sunday at 19-under for the tournament and a five-shot lead over Collins.

It increased to six shots as Miller opened with a birdie on the No. 1 hole Sunday.

But Collins, who earned a PGA Tour card in 2009, shot a 68 on his final round, and birdied No. 9, No. 11, No. 12, No. 14 and No. 15 to take a one-stroke lead. Collins then had a bogey on the next two holes, and Miller gained a share of the lead with a par on No. 17.

Both then got a par on No. 18.

“I started getting some shots back early in the back nine and then three-putted (Nos.) 16 and 17 which killed me,” Collins said “I drove it into the trees on No. 18 but I’d played out of the trees a lot today. I just figured, ‘keeo battling and anything can happen when (the match) is that close.’.

“It’s always interesting to adjust your game when you go from perfect conditions (the first two rounds) to windy conditions (on Sunday,” Collins said. “I had a lot of mishits early, but I turned the corner on that. I started feeling better on (Nos.) 11 and 12 and I think that was really the turning point for me.”

Miller, from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, said his work on the greens waa a reason why he was on top of the leaderboard through the first two days of the tournament. But on Sunday his game overall wasn’t quite the same.

He shot round of 62 and 63 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. He finished with a 73 on Sunday.

“Today, I unfortunately wasn’t hitting it the greatest and (Collins) got me,” said Miller, who earned $6,000 for his runner-up finish. “But, you know what? It was a blessing to be out there and be able to do this to be honest with you.”

Andrew Beckler, of Topeka, Kansas, finished third overall with a 201 over three rounds. Griffin Wood, of Phoenix, Arizona; and Jhared Hack, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were fourth and fifth, respectively. Hack also fired a low-round of 65 on Sunday.

Scott Petersen, of Denver, had a three-round total of 218 to claim the senior professional title. Austin Miller, of Omaha, had a 215 as the top amateur golfer in the field.

This week was Miller’s first visit to the Scottsbluff course.

“I had a buddy who told me about the event and said, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here. It’s a perfect golf course for you.’,” Miller said. “We ended up getting here pretty much a week early, so I got a good amount of practice in and was just feeling really comfortable throughout the whole week. The greens were my kind of greens, fast. I was just playing really well until today. I hit a little road block.”

The 4K Excavation team (comprised of Dustin Volk, Ethan Kerk, Brady Mitchell, Brian Mitchell and Chris Stillahn) topped the field for the amateur scamble portion of the tournament that concluded Saturday.

The group had a two-round score of 175.7. High Plains Budweiser (Mike Greene, Jason Fulk, Eric Freeburg, Kyle Judy and Scott Butler) was second with a 177.5