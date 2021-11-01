Colorado Mines defense stymies Eagles 34-7

CSC’s only other first down in the opening half occurred when Mines was called for pass interference. The Eagles were forced to punt eight times in the opening 30 minutes.

Zeman scored the first touchdown on a 17-yard run with 9:17 left in the opening quarter. The Orediggers went ahead 14-0 less than three minutes later when Matocha competed an 11-yard pass to Josh Johnston two plays after he’d hit Joe Golter with a 36-yard toss.

The Orediggers also scored early in the second period when Tristan Smith carried a pass he caught in the flat 46 yards down the sideline to the end zone. They moved ahead 27-0 with five minutes remaining before halftime when Zeman took the snap from center and scored from the one to complete a 39-yard drive.

Chadron State Coach Jay Long said he was disappointed with the Eagles’ first half performance. He said they didn’t compete as well as usual, didn’t execute well and made too many mistakes.

“When you play a good team like Mines, you have to play your best, and we didn’t do that, particularly in the first half,” Long noted. “We had more effort in the second half and had some success. We have two games left and have got to be ready to play like I know we can.”