Commander Stone joins podcast for special edition

This special Fourth of July edition of the Winner and the Mailman features the United States Military All-Star baseball Commander Tank Stone.

The All-Stars began in 1990 with vision after President George H. W. Bush asked where the military baseball team was, after not having one since the 1940s.

“Lieutenant Commander Terry Allvord started this in 1990 at the suggestion of George Herbert Walker Bush at the naval museum,” Stone said. “He started an all navy team first and then he had a vision to make it all branch.”

The team has been grounded since 2020 when the pandemic began and had continued after players had been deployed. The Independence League is the only tour the All-Stars will have this year and the Western Nebraska Pioneers will be the first game.

“I called up the Midwest and I decided to take a left at Portland. We came back to flyover country, booked eight games and about 40 minutes on the phone, ‘sure we’d love to have you all back,’” Stone said. “So I looked purposely for people like Chuck (Heeman) in the Kansas/Omaha area and the icing on the top of that is one of my coaches lives in Colorado. We offered a 2-year contract and I thought it was great, let’s do a toe-dip post-covid return.”

With the war going on in Ukraine, the All-Stars are allowing local military personnel to play in their respective towns after talking to local recruiters and national guard.

“I think it was very important to call your local recruiters, to call your local national guard as I’ve been doing for over a decade, to invite them to do swear-ins, especially after covid,” Stone said. “Those young men and women swearing in can’t even have their parents or their spouse.

“Those heroes of the diamond want to share their first impression with those young men and it’s those recruiters that step in at times like this to play baseball. They put their country first, duty first and baseball on the back burner. It’s more than just baseball but it never takes the passion for baseball away.”

The game between the All-Stars and Pioneers will be played at Oregon Trail Park on Saturday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m.