Cougar baseball drops doubleheader to Barton

WNCC had four players finish with two hits each. Book led the way with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Quinn McCafferty, Dylan Howard, and Ethan Johnson each had two hits in the game.

Corbin Kirk took the loss, going two innings in allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one. Owen Vanthillo and Thibault Mercadier each saw action on the mound. Vanthillo went three innings in scattering four hits and allowing two runs while striking out five. Mercadier went 2 2/3 innings in allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out two.

The first game, while the score ended up 11-1 in just five innings, was actually a closer game then the scoreboard showed. Barton plated nine runs in the first inning to take control. After the first, though, it was a battle between the two Cougar teams. Barton outscored 2-1 after the opening frame. WNCC scored its only run in the second when Joe Kinneberg walked and scored as Eli Hernandez stole second, which Kinneberg ran home on the catcher’s indifference.

Barton scored a single run in the bottom of the second and then ended the game on the 10-run rule as the first batter in the fifth inning hit a walk-off home run.