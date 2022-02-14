Cougar baseball drops doubleheader

ROSWELL, N.M. – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a doubleheader to New Mexico Military Institute on Sunday in Roswell, New Mexico.
The Cougars found scoring tough. In the first game, New Mexico Military scored eight runs before the Cougars got on the board to win the opener 8-2. The second game saw WNCC score five times, but they couldn’t stop New Mexico Military’s offense in falling 13-5.
The first game saw NMMI outhit the Cougars 13-5. New Mexico Military scored twice in the second, three times in the third and three more in the sixth for an 8-0 lead.
WNCC finally got on the scoreboard in the seventh with two runs. With two outs Dillon Fabricus led off with a single. Sergio Tarango and Drew Book then walked to load the bases. Dylan Howard then drove in two but that was all they could get.
WNCC had just five singles in the contest from five different hitters.
WNCC used four pitchers in the contest. Corbin Kirk took the loss going two innings allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out three. Eli Hernandez tossed two innings in allowing five hits and three runs. Hernandez struck out two. JJ Garza tossed one inning in allowing two hits and striking out three, while Caden Eymann finished off the game with an inning pitched with two hits, three runs and a strikeout.
The second game was much closer. NMMI led off with four in the first for a 4-0 lead. WNCC cut the lead to one with three runs in the second. Fabricus led off the second by reaching on an error. Hernandez then followed with a single. Maxime Adam scored those two with a 3-run home run over the right field fence to cut the lead to 4-3.
NMMI came back to add a single run in the bottom of the second, two in the third and one in the fourth for an 8-3 lead.
WNCC scored a single run in the fifth when Fabricus hit a grounder that scored Tarango.
After NMMI added two in the sixth, WNCC added a single run in the seventh. Jack Jones doubled and came around to score on a Fabricus single.
WNCC couldn’t hold NMMI from scoring in the bottom of the seventh as they scored three times to end the game on the 8-run rule in the 9-inning game.
WNCC finished with six hits. Jones led the way with three hits with two doubles and a run scored. Fabricus had two RBIs while Adam had three RBIs with his home run.
WNCC used four pitchers in the defeat. William Potter took the loss in going three innings in allowing seven hits, seven runs while striking out one. Also seeing time on the mound included Thibault Mercadier, Archer Blumenschein, and Aiden Schultz. Mercadier went two innings in allowing three hits, a run, and striking out two. Blumenschein went one inning in allowing two runs and striking out one, while Schultz went two-thirds of an inning in allowing three hits and three runs.
WNCC, 1-3, will be back in action Saturday and Sunday when they travel to Great Bend, Kansas, to face Barton Community College. WNCC will then return home as they host Miles Community College Feb. 26 and 27 at Cleveland field.
Game 1
WNCC 000 000 2 – 2 5 1
NMMI 023 003 x – 8 13 0
LP – Corbin Kirk.
Game 2
WNCC 030 010 1 – 5 6 1
NMMI 412 102 3 – 13 13 2
LP – William Potter.
2B – Jack Jones 2.
HR – Maxime Adam.