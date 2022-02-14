Cougar baseball drops doubleheader

The second game was much closer. NMMI led off with four in the first for a 4-0 lead. WNCC cut the lead to one with three runs in the second. Fabricus led off the second by reaching on an error. Hernandez then followed with a single. Maxime Adam scored those two with a 3-run home run over the right field fence to cut the lead to 4-3.

NMMI came back to add a single run in the bottom of the second, two in the third and one in the fourth for an 8-3 lead.

WNCC scored a single run in the fifth when Fabricus hit a grounder that scored Tarango.

After NMMI added two in the sixth, WNCC added a single run in the seventh. Jack Jones doubled and came around to score on a Fabricus single.

WNCC couldn’t hold NMMI from scoring in the bottom of the seventh as they scored three times to end the game on the 8-run rule in the 9-inning game.

WNCC finished with six hits. Jones led the way with three hits with two doubles and a run scored. Fabricus had two RBIs while Adam had three RBIs with his home run.