Cougar baseball falls to McCook

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a couple of high-scoring contests to McCook Community College in North Empire Conference action Friday afternoon at a windy and cold Cleveland Field.

The first game was a back and forth contest as the Cougars and Indians were knotted at 6-6 after five innings. McCook then added five late runs to earn the 11-6 win.

The second contest was one where WNCC scored five in the third, but then let McCook score seven runs in the fourth and fifth as the Indians won 13-7 to clinch the No. 2 seed from the North Empire Conference.

Both teams will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Cleveland Field in a 9-inning contest. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

The first game saw McCook lead off with a home run by Zach Beatty. WNCC answered with a single run as Quinn McCafferty singled and scored on a Dalton Nelson single. WNCC took the lead at 2-1 with a run in the second as Spencer Ohu doubled in Dillon Fabricus.

McCook came back to tie the game with one in the third and then took a 6-2 lead with four in the fifth. WNCC answered with four of their own in the bottom of the frame. Jack Jones started things with a one-out single. Eli Hernandez then reached on an error. Nelson then singled in Jones. Hernandez scored on a groundout to make the score 6-4. Farbicus tied the game with a 2-run home run.

McCook came back with one in the sixth and four in the seventh to lead 11-6 to get the win.

McCook out-hit WNCC 11-9 in the first game. Nelson and Fabricus each had two hits for the Cougars. Nelson had two RBIs with a run scored while Fabricus had a home run with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Dawson Hurford went the distance as he allowed 11 hits and 11 runs while striking out six.

Game two saw McCook score once in the first and twice in the third for a 3-0 lead. WNCC came back with five in the third for a 5-3 lead.

The third started as Jones and Eli Hernandez each walked. WNCC loaded the bases after a Nelson single. Jones scored on a Drew Book sacrifice fly followed by a 3-run home run by Fabricus, his second on the day. WNCC added one more run as Ohu doubled and scored on a passed ball.

The Cougar lead didn’t last long as McCook plated four in the fourth and three in the fifth to hold a 10-6 lead. WNCC had several good hits and chances, but the difference in the game was the McCook defense which was making diving plays and catches to thwart Cougar base hits, many of which would have went for extra bases.

WNCC was out-hit 11-8 in the contest. Nelson led the offense with three hits, all singles. Nelson had an RBI and run scored. McCafferty finished with two hits including a double. Fabricus had another home run with three RBIs, while Hernandez had a triple and two runs scored.

Game 1

McCook 101 041 4 – 11 11 3

WNCC 110 040 0 – 6 9 2

LP – Dawson Hurford.

2B – Spencer Ohu.

HR – Dillon Fabricus.

Game 2

McCook 102 430 201 – 13 11 0

WNCC 005 100 100 – 7 8 4

LP – Corbin Kirk.

2B – Quinn McCafferty, Spencer Ohu.

3B – Eli Hernandez.

HR – Dillon Fabricus.