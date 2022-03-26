Cougar baseball falls twice to Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team battled Trinidad State College in the twin bill Saturday afternoon in Trinidad, Colorado. In the end, the Cougars dropped both Empire Conference contests in heartbreaking fashion.

The first game saw WNCC fall to Trinidad behind a strong pitching performance from Dawson Hurford before falling 2-0.

The second game saw WNCC score in five of the seven innings, but allowed Trinidad to score seven in the sixth to capture the 11-6 win.

The second game saw WNCC outhit Trinidad 11-10 as the Cougars had five extra-base hits including home runs by Dalton Nelson and Jordan Rollins.

Neither team scored in the first. The second saw WNCC plate two runs. Eli Hernandez led off with a double and scored on Joe Kinneberg’s double. Kinneberg came in to score on Joseph Toubeaux’s run-scoring single.

Trinidad answered with one in the bottom of the second. Neither team scored in the third. The fourth saw WNCC take a 3-1 lead has Toubeaux earned a 2-out walk and scored on a Max Adam single.

The Trojans answered with three of their own to lead 4-3. WNCC tied the game with a run in the fifth as Rollins led off with a solo home run.

The Cougars took a 6-4 lead with another run in the sixth. Quinn McCafferty tripled and scored on a Toubeaux sacrifice fly.

Trinidad came back with seven runs in the sixth to grab the 11-5 lead. WNCC tried to come back in the seventh as Nelson had a solo home run, but that was it.

WNCC had three players finish with at least two hits each. Adam, Jack Jones and Nelson each had two hits. Nelson had a home run. Toubeaux had a two RBIs and a run scored.

Corbin Kirk pitched five strong innings in scattering six hits and allowing four runs. Kirk struck out seven and did not walk a batter. Archer Blumenschein suffered the loss in relief, allowing four hits and seven runs.

The first game saw WNCC only get three hits but they were still in the game through all seven innings. WNCC allowed Trinidad to score twice in the fourth and that was it despite the Trojans getting 11 hits.

WNCC had runners on base in the first three innings but couldn’t get them in.

WNCC’s three hits came from Rollins, who had a double, while singles came from Dillon Fabricus and Sergio Tarango.

Hurford tossed a great game despite the loss, going all six innings in allowing two runs and 11 hits while striking out four.

WNCC and Trinidad State will be back in action Sunday for another doubleheader.

Game 1

WNCC 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

Trinidad 000 200 x – 2 11 0

LP – Dawson Hurford.

2B – Jordan Rollins.

Game 2

WNCC 020 111 1 – 6 11 0

Trinidad 010 307 x – 11 10 1

LP – Archer Blemenschein.

2B – Eli Hernandez, Joe Kinneberg.

3B – Quinn McCafferty.

HR – Dalton Nelson, Jordan Rollins.