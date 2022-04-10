Cougar baseball picks up conference wins over McCook

MCCOOK – Jordan Rollins had a big day Sunday for the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team as the Cougars swept a doubleheader over McCook Community College in a pair of wild games Sunday in Empire Conference action.

The first game wasn’t very offensive as Rollins had a double and home run to help the Cougars to the win to open the doubleheader.

The second game saw Rollins hit a grand slam and the Cougars won an offensive showcase. In the end, the Cougars scored four or more runs in three innings to earn the 19-15 win in the 9-inning game.

The first game didn’t have as much offense as the second one. The first game saw the Cougars score five runs in the final two innings to capture the 6-3 win.

McCook led 1-0 after the opening inning and it stayed that way until WNCC tied the game with a run in the fourth when Rollins led off the frame with a solo home run to right field.

The lead stayed knotted until the sixth when WNCC scored twice. Joseph Toubeaux started things with a single followed by a double by Rollins. Toubeaux scored on a one-out fielder’s choice hit by Max Adam and Rollins scored on a Jack Jones groundout for the 3-1 lead.

WNCC added three more runs in the seventh on three singles. Quinn McCafferty started things with a walk followed by a single by Dylan Howard. McCafferty scored on an error hit and then Howard scored on a Toubeaux single. Sergio Tarango scored the final run on an Adam hit.

McCook had a seventh-inning rally as the Indians scored two runs with one out before Owen Vanthillo got the final out on a strikeout for the win.

WNCC outhit McCook 7-3 as Rollins and Toubeaux each had two hits. Rollins had a double and home run with two runs scored and an RBI. Toubeaux had two singles with a run scored and RBI. Adam had two RBIs in the game.

Corbin Kirk picked up the win, going five innings in allowing two hits and a run while striking out five. Vanthillo got the save, going the final two innings in allowing a hit and two runs while striking out three.

The second game saw the teams combine for 34 runs and 31 hits along with a combined nine home runs.

McCook scored first in the game with two in the first, but WNCC immediately came back with five in the second when Hernandez reached on an error and scored on a Dalton Nelson single. With the bases loaded and two outs, Rollins took the second pitch and sent it over the right field fence for a grand slam and the 5-1 lead.

McCook came back with three in the third to tie the score. WNCC came right back and scored runs in the next five innings. WNCC had one in the fourth as Ethan Johnson scored to put the Cougars up 6-5.

WNCC added four in the fifth to go up 10-5 as Nelson, McCafferty, and Dillon Fabricus all earned walks to load the bases. Tarango singled to score one. Rollins then came up with the bases juiced, but during his at-bat, McCafferty scored on a wild pitch to go up 8-5. Rollins then earned a walk to load the bases. The next at-bat saw Fabricus score on a wild pitch and Tarango come in to score on an Adam ground out for the 10-5 lead.

McCook added four in the bottom of the fifth to slice the Cougar lead to 10-9. WNCC came right back in the sixth with five runs to go up 15-9. Nelson and McCafferty each singled and Fabricus scored Nelson with a single. Drew Book followed with a single to score another run followed by Johnson blasting a 3-run home on the first pitch for the lead.

McCook added one run in the bottom of the sixth, but WNCC answered that with a run of their own in the top of the seventh as Nelson singled and later came in to score on a wild pitch.

McCook scored two more in the bottom of the seventh to make it 16-12. WNCC wasn’t through scoring as they plated three in the eighth to go up 19-12. Rollins and Jones each walked. Hernandez then blasted a 3-run home run for the lead.

McCook scored one in the bottom of the frame to trail 19-13 and then the Indians held the Cougars scoreless in the ninth. McCook made a rally in the final at-bat as they had three hits, scoring twice, but that was it.

WNCC was outhit in the contest 18-13. Rollins and Nelson each had three hits. Rollins had a home run with two singles along with two runs scored and four RBIs. Nelson had three singles with three runs scored and an RBI.

McCafferty also had two hits, both singles along with three runs scored. Also belting home runs were Hernandez and Johnson. Hernandez had two runs scored and three RBIs for the day while Johnson had three RBIs and two runs scored.

Harold Baez started on the mound and went five innings in allowing nine runs and 10 hits while striking out five. Noah Baumann finished off the game going four innings to get the save. Baumann allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out five.

WNCC will be back in action on Monday when they travel to face Colby Community College before hosting Northeastern Junior college on Friday and Saturday.

Game 1

WNCC 000 102 3 – 6 7 2

McCook 100 000 2 – 3 3 1

WP – Corbin Kirk; S – Owen Vanthillo.

2B – Jordan Rollins.

HR – Jordan Rollins.

Game 2

WNCC 050 145 130 – 19 13 2

McCook 203 041 212 – 15 18 3

WP – Harold Baez; S - Noah Baumann.

HR – Eli Hernandez, Ethan Johnson, Jordan Rollins.