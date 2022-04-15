Cougar baseball splits against NJC

In the first games of Easter weekend on Friday, the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team hosted the Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen, splitting a pair of Empire Conference games. The first saw NJC win 5-3 in extra innings and WNCC winning the second 10-2.

“It feels like that first game out, we’re not really on our toes, we’re sitting back on our heels but that second game, it showed our bats were there and we were fired up,” pitcher Corbin Kirk said.

The wind was a factor throughout the day as hits would stay in when they would normally be hit out.

“The wind has a huge play on the ball but when I’m up on the mound, I really don’t think of it,” Kirk said. “I don’t think it has that big of an issue when I’m pitching but for the bats, I feel like the offensive side of things it’s definitely a lot more strategic to make things happen.”

The Cougars played catch-up for most of the first game as the Plainsmen had a 2-1 lead after the second inning until they scored another in the top of the seventh. WNCC’s Eli Hernandez tripled to bring in two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 3-3.

In extra innings, NJC was able to get two runs to take a 5-3 lead before holding WNCC to get the win. NJC won the offensive battle, having nine hits compared to WNCC’s eight.

Just like in the first game where the Cougars left 11 stranded on base, the second game saw them leave nine on base, which has been an issue all season.

“It’s definitely been an issue but I think we’ve been capitalizing before instances happen,” Kirk said. “I feel like we get in those jams in the beginning of the game but once the fourth, fifth, sixth come up, then we start getting the bats together and then we start scoring runs. We’ve just got to stay consistent and score earlier.”

The second game saw more offense for WNCC as they out-hit NJC 15-5, including the only home run for either team.

“It was really important (to get the win) because after that first one, we were 0-2 against them throughout the season,” Kirk said. “It was a slow start, especially for me, but thankfully the bats started to kick back up and score runs and that’s what showed on the scoreboard.”

Jack Jones, who went 0-for-3 in game one, had the 2-run home run over the right-center field fence in the fifth inning. Jones finished the game 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs.

Four other Cougars had multi-hit games as Ethan Johnson went 3-for-3 and Dalton Nelson, Quinn McCafferty and Dillon Fabricus each had two hits apiece. Fabricus had three RBIs as Nelson had two. Dylan Howard also had an RBI.

Kirk started the game, pitching five innings and giving up four hits, two runs and two walks while having seven strikeouts. Brian Bruxvoort came in to relieve Kirk for the final two innings, giving up one hit and recording five strikeouts.

The two teams will face off once more on Saturday with first pitch at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Field.

“First inning we have to put runs on the board early, we can’t wait until the end of the game because that’s what I feel screws us is waiting until the end because sometimes it’s too late,” Kirk said.

Game 1

NJC 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 - 5 9 2

WNCC 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 3 8 4

3B: Eli Hernandez

LP - Owen Vanthillo

Game 2

NJC 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 5 1

WNCC 1 0 1 3 2 3 x - 10 15 1

2B: Ethan Johnson 2

3B: Eli Hernandez

HR: Jack Jones

WP - Corbin Kirk

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

