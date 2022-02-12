Cougar baseball splits with New Mexico Military

New Mexico Military answered with a single run in the bottom of the eighth.

Brian Bruxvroot then came into the game in the ninth and shut down the New Mexico Military hitters for the Cougars’ first win of the game and pick up the save for Cougar starter Harold Baez.

Baez went five strong innings in scattering four hits and allowing two runs. Baez struck out two.

Noah Baumann pitched three innings in scattering two hits and allowing a run while striking out four.

Offensively, the Cougars managed 12 hits. Jones paced the Cougars with a 4-for-5 performance with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Kinneberg, Hernandez, and Book each had two hits. Book had two doubles with three RBIs, while Hernandez and Kinneberg each scored two runs.

The second game was a much better performance over the first game where the Cougars only hit of the game came in the third inning from a double by Hernandez.

After that, New Mexico Military scored all their runs in the third inning for a 3-0 lead.

WNCC had a couple of other baserunners in the game. The fourth inning saw Jones lead off with a walk, but was stranded at second base.