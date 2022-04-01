Cougar Douglas selected Sophomore of the Year by WER publication

Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball player Ale’Jah Douglas earned another impressive honor when the World Exposure Report, a publication that focuses on women’s basketball, named Douglas the 2022 Sophomore of the Year on Thursday.

Douglas was named to the World Exposure Report First team on Wednesday along with four other members including Last Tear-Poa of Northwest Florida State, Jashanti Simmons of Georgia Highlands, Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu of Gulf Coast State and Sakyia White of Jones College. Douglas was an honorable mention All-American on the World Exposure Report a year ago.

Five more women’s basketball players comprised the second and third teams along with a list of players on the World Exposure Report honorable mention team, including WNCC’s Amani Brown.

Other nominees for the Sophomore of the Year honor included Tear-Poa, Simmons, and Robinson-Nwagwu.

Douglas wrapped up her junior college career with an impressive sophomore season in helping the Cougar women to the Final Four of the NJCAA national tournament. Douglas, a graduate of Omaha Northwest High School in Omaha, ranked first in the nation 136 total steals, seventh in total points 592, 12th in FT (123-146) and FT% (84.2), seventh in FG (216-458) and seventh in assist to turnover ratio.

Douglas finished the season averaging 17.9 points a contest and was second in the nation in steals per game at 4.1.

Douglas was a member of the NJCAA all-tournament team helping the Cougars to a 3-1 record at nationals and 30-3 overall during the season.

For the four games at the national tournament, Douglas finished with 68 points, four 3-pointers, and was 16-of-20 from the charity stripe. She also had four rebounds, six assists, and nine steals.

On top of making the All-Tournament team, she also went over the 1,000-point career mark with her 31-point effort against Tyler Junior College on Sunday. Douglas finished with 1,015 points in her junior college career.

Past accolades for Douglas other than the World Exposure Report honors included an NJCAA First Team All-American selection this past season and an NJCAA honorable mention selection as a freshman, Region IX South All-Region selection both years as well as All-Tournament selection. She was also won the Patrick Harrington 3-D Award at the NJCAA all-star game over the summer.

Douglas signed to play at Clemson University next season.