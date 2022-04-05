Cougar Ferreira headed to Central Methodist

Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer player Raquel Ferreira has been a mainstay on the Cougar soccer team and an ambassador at the college the past three years, having played in 46 matches over her time as a Cougar.

After a successful, cherished, and memorable career, Ferreira is ready to move her athletic and academic talents forward to her next destination. Ferreira signed to continue her athletic career at the NAIA level with Central Methodist University in Missouri.

The decision to attend Central Methodist was easy when she visited the school and saw the rich soccer tradition they had. Central Methodist was 22-2 a year ago, falling in the national semifinals to William Carey.

“I took a little bit of time to find this school. Me and coach took a long time to decide which school was best for me,” Ferreira said. “But I believe Central Methodist can offer everything I want for the future. It is a really competitive school, has a good education and is really good in soccer as well. I think it will be a great challenge for me to grow as an athlete.”

Speaking of the challenge, Ferreira is just excited that she gets to play soccer for another two years, and she is hoping to even play after her two years at Central Methodist.

“Since I was a kid, soccer was my dream,” she said. “So it was a challenge to come to the United States and going to Central Methodist, which has a really good soccer program, is part of my dream. I am proud of everything Western Nebraska has provided me, including all the girls and coaches. I am really thankful for everything I learned here because I believe it will be necessary at my next step.”

Ferreira said she was looking at some other places, but thought Central Methodist was the right choice.

“I was looking at other schools,” she said. “When I saw the program they have and saw the team, I didn’t have questions about it and I am sure I am making the right decision.”

Ferreira was a key defender for the Cougars the past three seasons and she got the opportunity to play a third year at WNCC because of the COVID pandemic.

Coming from Brazil, she learned a different type of soccer in the states. Ferreira said in Brazil, they don’t run as much as they do here so she has started liking the running aspect of soccer.

Ferreira was a team captain for the Cougars and was one of those players that would play anywhere needed. Her primary position was defender, but she also played goalkeeper and scored goals. For her 3-year career at WNCC, Ferreira finished with four goals, three of which came last fall. She also had an assist in her career with a total of six shots on goal.

“I like to help the team in how they need me,” she said. “Of course I like to play center back, but if they need me as a striker, I will play. I just want to be part of the team.”

On the pitch, Ferreira was named all-region and was also a NJCAA and Region IX all-academic selection in her time at WNCC. Ferreira said academics comes easy for her, but it was a challenge since she had to learn English.

“Since I was in high school, I liked to study. The studying part wasn’t hard, but the English part was kind of hard,” she said. “We learn English as international students, but there are a lot of terms we don’t learn in class so it was kind of hard. So, the studying part was harder because of the English. The soccer part with the team in my first year and the coach helped me really well to adapt. I don’t think I had a hard time in soccer. My heart was playing in school.”

The academic honors were the topping of her athletic accomplishments at WNCC.

“My mom always tried to make me try my best in school and even soccer,” she said. “She (my mom) clarified to me that even if I played soccer, I still had to be a good student, so I tried my best because we know we have to have good grades and everything.”

The hardest part of signing to continue playing is taking off the blue and gold for the final time and saying goodbye to her many friends. On Saturday when the team played their final home match in a spring scrimmage against a club team from South Dakota that, she said, was hard enough knowing that she will be leaving all her teammates, coaches, and friends that she came to know will be tough. That thought made her eyes watery with emotion.

“We had our last home game last weekend and it was already kind of hard and it meant a lot to my teammates, my coach, and all the other people I met here,” Ferreira said with a crackling of emotion in her voice. “That is why we are not going to stop with the friendships that I have. I am going to miss them all and they have to come to Brazil. I just want to say thank you to everybody to be a part of everything and for being here.”