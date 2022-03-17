Cougar Fields playing back in her home state

Western Nebraska Community College’s Payton Fields is familiar with the surroundings of Lubbock, Texas, where the Cougar women are playing in the NJCAA national tournament.

Fields is a graduate of Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, played on the Lubbock Christian University court in the eighth grade and played against Frenship High School during her high school days. Frenship High is where the Cougar women have been practicing during their stay at the national tournament.

For Fields, the 6-0 guard, it feels strange to be playing on the court that she played in when she was younger.

“It feels weird because I have spent all my life playing in Texas and that was the court I played on when I was little, so being away from home and then coming back here for nationals is really cool.”

Fields said it was exciting to step on the Rip Griffin Court on the Lubbock Christian campus once again like she did when she was in the eighth grade.

“It was fun (stepping on the court) because I am more mature now and I have grown and have a new team, a better team,” she said. “It is cool to see how much I have come from when I was little to now with all the workouts I have put in.”

Fields, however, has had plenty of success on the Lubbock Christian court in her two years at WNCC. Last year at the national tournament, the Cougars finished 2-1 and among the top eight teams in the country.

This year, WNCC opened the national tournament Wednesday evening with a 71-59 win over Murray State College. The win sends the Cougars into a 2 p.m. matchup Friday with Wabash Valley Community College, who are the No. 5 seed in the tournament.

“It felt really good to get that first win,” she said. “I was real happy and celebrating but then I locked in because we have another game; it is not over yet. We have to keep focusing on all these games.”

Friday’s game won’t be easy against a talented Wabash team.

“We just have to do what we do best,” Fields said. “We have to be solid in our defense and translate everything we have been practicing onto the court. We have to play together and we should be fine.”

Fields is still taking in this opportunity because she knows her time at WNCC is coming to a close. Or is it? She does have the option in retuning for a third year if she chooses and she is fine with that. But she can also transfer and have three years at a four-year college.

“I am grateful just for the whole experience,” Fields said. “To come here and not every team gets to win games and we are just focused on every game as one.”

And, the big thing, Fields has grown a lot as a basketball player in her two years at WNCC. Fields has been a starter the past two years and on Wednesday against Murray State, Fields finished with eight points. She also, in practice before Wednesday’s game, connected on something like 10, 12 or 15 straight 3-pointers.

“I lacked so much confidence coming in here (to WNCC) my first year in seeing Coach (Chad) Gibney and seeing my team,” Fields said. “It became a lot more fun and it is different now playing with this really good team. It is fun.”

“Three-point shooting is something I enjoy,” she said. “Ever since I was little, they would try to make me a post because I was taller than people in my hometown, but I like going outside the three and shooting. Focusing on shooting the three helped me with my form.

Besides scoring, she also grabs rebounds and passes the ball. She is one of those players where points aren’t everything.

“I just want to do whatever gets us a bucket,” she said. “Whatever helps us in the offense.”

Fields spent her elementary and high school days in Texas and coming to Western Nebraska was a change, one that she got to experience different cultures from her teammates.

“It is really different (to meet different people from different countries,” Fields said. “Last year our team was diverse, but not as much as this year. We have players from practically every place you can think of. Mia Jaye is from UK and she had different ways to say things. Getting to know them and their experiences and cultures is really cool.”