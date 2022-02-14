Cougar men drop contest to Otero

LAJUNTA, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College and Otero College men’s basketball team had a free throw shooting contest Sunday afternoon where the two teams combined for 93 free throw attempts and 61 fouls.

In the end, it was the No. 25 Otero Rattlers that earned the 108-89 win. The win moves the Rattlers to 8-0 and one game away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the South Sub-Region and the host of the Region IX tournament. WNCC moves to 14-11 overall and 3-6 in the South Sub-Region. The Cougars are still in the hunt to host a first-round Region IX tournament playoff game, but they will have to win in their next games.

WNCC’s next game will be Tuesday when they travel to Northeastern Junior College and then a trip to Lamar Community College on Thursday. NJC is 4-6 in the South Sub-Region while Lamar is 4-5. WNCC will wrap up the regular season with a home game on Feb. 22 against North Platte Community College. North Platte is 3-5 in the conference standings.

Sunday’s contest was one where the Rattlers opened up a 17-6 lead behind five 3-pointers. Otero nailed 15 threes for the game.