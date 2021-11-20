Cougar men fall to Golden Eagles

“Defensively, when they shoot 61%, it really makes it tough,” he said. “They shot 50% in the first half and 75% in the second half. Defensively, we have to get better but, man, credit to a really talented team. Their guards are really talented. Their bigs are really talented. I am really proud of our guys to really value the basketball and that has been an Achilles heel for us in not being able to take care of the ball. The other one is giving up offensive rebounds. That killed us in our first five games, but to give up four offensive rebounds to CSI is an impressive number for us.”