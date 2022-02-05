Cougar men fall to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as North Platte Community College earned the 89-66 South Sub-Region win over the Cougars Saturday in North Platte.

WNCC led 13-12 early in the first quarter but saw that lead evaporate and the Knights went on to lead 45-33 at halftime.

The second half saw North Platte race to a 54-35 lead but the Cougars came storming back with a 7-0 run behind five points from Biko Johnson to cut the deficit to 54-42. WNCC got even closer with another 9-0 run to cut into the North Platte at 58-51.

WNCC trailed the Knights by 10 points with seven minutes to play, but North Platte closed out the rest of the game to get the 23-point win.

WNCC shot 37% from the field in the contest and were just 21% from beyond the arc (6-of-28). North Platte shot 54% from the field and were 50% from behind the arc (5-of-10).

The key stat of the game came at the free throw line. WNCC was whistled for 28 fouls compared to 15 for North Platte. The Knights made 24-of-34 charity stripe shots while WNCC was just 8-of-16 from the free throw line.