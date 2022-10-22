Cougar men’s soccer, women come up short in playoffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Rodrigo Cercal scored two goals for the Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team, but it wasn’t enough as Laramie County Community College scored three second-half goals in registering the 4-2 win in the Region IX tournament quarterfinals at Cheyenne, Wyoming, Saturday afternoon.

WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said they played as hard as they could in the contest but came up short.

“We needed to play with some consistency (coming in) and we had moments where we played really well but you have to play 90 minutes to win,” Rasnic said. “We had moments where we looked really good, which is something to build on next year. We just couldn’t pull it today.”

The whole game was a battle between the two teams that were separated by just a 90-minute drive and the first half showed how strong both teams were.

The first half saw both squads score in the first 10 minutes of the contest and then neither team scored the final 35 minutes to settle for a 1-1 halftime tie.

LCCC opened the scoring with an unassisted goal by Edgar Garcia just three minutes into the contest.

WNCC quickly answered seven minutes later as Cercal took a pass from Alex Alarcon and sent the ball into the net to knot things at 1-1.

The second half saw LCCC retake the lead just four minutes into the half when Jorge Garcia-Munoz scored off an assist from Garcia for the 2-1 lead.

The Golden Eagles went up 3-1 when Garcia scored his second goal of the game in the 59th minute off an assist from Daniel Barajas. Five minutes later, the Golden Eagles went up 4-1 when Barajas scored off an assist from Christian Nunez.

LCCC kept the lead until the 81st minute when WNCC got on the scoreboard once again when Cercal scored his second goal of the game off a penalty kick. That, though, was as far as WNCC could get as they fell to the Golden Eagles.

The shots were practically equal in the first half as LCCC had nine shots compared to seven for WNCC. For the game, the Golden Eagles finished with 18 shots to 10 for the Cougars.

Corner kicks were just as close as LCCC won that battle 10-6.

Both goalkeepers finished with six saves. WNCC’s Hernan Burdiles finished with all six saves.

The difference in the game was fouls where WNCC had 14 compared to nine to LCCC. WNCC had five yellow cards while LCCC had one yellow and one red and played with one less player the final nine minutes of the game.

Cercal finished his WNCC career with 27 goals after scoring 15 last year and 12 this season. The two goals on Saturday moved Cercal to the number one spot for most career goals by a Cougar with 27. The previous best was 26 by Lawan Abary in 2016-17.

WNCC finished the season at 4-7-1 and will lose 12 to 13 sophomores off of this year’s team next year.

“I think it was an OK season,” Rasnic said. “It was difficult to get consistency going but we weren’t a horrible team and did well most of the year. I wasn’t disappointed and we did well for what we had.”

The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team scored three goals in the first 25 minutes of the Region IX quarterfinal game with Western Nebraska Community College and then the two teams played equal ball the rest of the way as the Cougars ended their season with a 6-3 loss to the Golden Eagles in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Saturday.

WNCC finished their season with a 7-7 record and were much improved over a year ago when the Cougars didn’t qualify for the regional tournament.

WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said the team competed hard to the end and just came up short.

“I think we played OK; we just didn’t have it and we just couldn’t get over the hump to win it,” Rasnic said. “They fought all the way to the end of the game which is what I talked to them at halftime about. I was pleased with that.”

The Cougars fell behind the 8-ball early as the Golden Eagles’ Macey Woolcock scored an unassisted goal 12 minutes into the game. Six minutes later, Woolcock delivered the ball to Paige Hill for the second goal of the game.

LCCC went up 3-0 in the 25th minute when Jacqueline Stokes scored off an assist from Caroline Kuhn.

After that, the Cougars picked up the pace and kept playing strong. WNCC scored in the 39th minute to make it 3-1 when Lesley Vasquez dished the ball to Tania Razo as she went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and planted it into the back of the net. That is where the teams stood at halftime.

The second half saw the two teams play equal as each team had six shots in the half. LCCC went up 4-1 when Woolcock scored her second goal off an assist from Tayler Miller in the 58th minute. LCCC added another goal in the 72nd minute as Stokes scored her second off an assist from Maggie Olsen.

After that, WNCC made a run as Vasquez scored in the 79th minute off an assist from Vanessa Vasquez to make it 5-2.

Five minutes later, LCCC added another goal to make it 6-2 as Olsen scored off an assist from Abby Williams. WNCC wasn’t through as Vasquez got her second goal off an assist from Razo to make it 6-3 in the 88th minute. WNCC kept playing hard in the final two minutes as they had a couple shot attempts go wide to come even closer.

LCCC finished with 16 shots compared to 10. The corner kicks were close, too, with both teams recording one in the first half and LCCC winning the total at 7-5.

WNCC played a clean contest with just one yellow card and had just one foul compared to seven for the Golden Eagles.

WNCC loses nine players off of this year’s team including some players that have been at WNCC for three seasons. Rasnic said it will be tough to replace the sophomores, but they also have a good nucleus of returning players. The sophomores on the team included Hailey Kwiatkowski, Izzy and Cali Wright, Hazel Cardenas, Andrea Jimenez, Vanessa Vasquez, Yoseline Hernandez, Yasmin Rojas, and Vicky Granda.

“We had a lot of young players and we will come back strong next year,” he said. “We had some great kids and they will be difficult to replace. We have a lot of talent coming back.”