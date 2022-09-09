Cougar soccer teams top Central Wyoming

RIVERTON, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College soccer teams captured conference wins over Central Wyoming College on Friday.

The Cougar men captured their first win of the season with a 3-1 win over the Rustlers as Rodrigo Cercal netted a pair of goals.

The Cougar women ran their record to 4-1 on the season with a thrilling win over the Rustlers.

The Cougar men got scores from Cercal who had two and the other goal came from Sebastian Arenas. No other Cougar stats for the men were available at press time.

The Cougar women had to dig deep to get the win over Central Wyoming. Neither team scored in the first half. The second half was also defensive as neither team could get a goal into the net.

WNCC finally broke the ice as Vanessa Vasquez scored with six minutes remaining off a Hazel Cardenas assist to put the Cougars up 1-0. WNCC then held Central scoreless to get the win.

WNCC out-shot Central Wyoming 20-4 and had three corner kicks while Central Wyoming had zero.

The WNCC women will look for their second conference win when they face Western Wyoming Community College Saturday afternoon.

The Cougar men will have a week off before the men and women will have their first home games of the season when they host Northeastern Junior College on Friday with the women’s game starting at 1 p.m. and the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.