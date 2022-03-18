Cougar softball falls twice to Trinity Valley

Athens, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader with Trinity Valley Community College on Friday, falling in the first game 8-1 and the second one in heartbreaking fashion 2-1.

The first game saw Trinity Valley take a 5-0 lead through four innings before WNCC got on the scoreboard with a run in the fifth.

That inning, Victoria Wharton started things by reaching on an error. Mackenzie Bakel followed with a single to put runners on the corner. Wharton stole home for the score. Taylor Klein was then hit by a pitch but that was it.

WNCC was outhit in the contest 11-4. Bella Mumford had the only extra base hit with a double.

Lexi Butterfield picked up the loss, going six innings in scattering 11 hits and giving up eight runs. Butterfield struck out two.

The second game was a pitcher’s duel as all the scoring came in the first inning. The Cougars scored first in the top half as Klein slammed a 2-out homerun over the leftfield fence for the 1-0 lead.

Trinity Valley answered in the bottom of the first after a walk and then a 2-run, 2-out homerun.

WNCC had a chance to tie it in the fifth when Macyn Hartman had a double and Morgan Dustin reached on an error. But WNCC couldn’t get the tying runs in.

WNCC outhit Trinity Valley 3-2. Klein had a home run while Hartman had a double. The other hit came from Butterfield with a single.

Katie McMillan tossed a strong contest in facing just 23 batters and allowing two hits. The freshman struck out eight in her six innings of work.

WNCC and Trinity Valley will have another doubleheader on Saturday, wrapping up their Spring Break trip.

Game 1

WNCC 000 010 0 – 1 4 2

T. Valley 200 303 x – 6 11 2

LP – Lexi Butterfield.

2B – Bella Mumford.

Game 2

WNCC 100 000 0 – 1 3 0

T. Valley 200 000 x – 2 2 1

LP – Katie McMillan.

2B – Macyn Hartman.

HR – Taylor Klein.