Cougar softball splits at Cisco Classic

WNCC started the scoring in the first as Hartman singled followed by Klein getting a walk. With two outs, Hanafin singled in Hartman and then DemiRae Woolsey singled in Klein for the 2-0 lead.

Coastal Bend came back to score two in the first and one in the third to grab a 3-2 lead.

WNCC answered with two in the fourth to lead 4-3 lead. That inning saw Cronquist double and score on a Wharton single. Wharton came in to score the go-ahead run on a Hartman double.

WNCC expanded the lead to 6-3 with two in the fifth has Cronquist singled to score Klein and Hanafin.

WNCC opened the sixth inning on four on four hits. Wharton led off with a single and scored on a Hartman double. Hartman came in to score on a Bakel single. Klein followed by taking the second pitch over the left field fence for a 2-run home run for the 10-4 lead.

WNCC scored its final run in the seventh as Hartman smashed her third double of the game and scored on a 2-out single by Bakel.

Lexi Butterfield picked up the win in the circle, going seven innings in scattering eight hits, allowing five runs and striking out seven.