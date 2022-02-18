Cougar softball splits at Cisco Classic

BROWNWOOD, Texas – Macyn Hartman hit three doubles and scored three runs as the Western Nebraska Community College softball tam earned an 11-5 win against Coastal Bend College in the first game of the Cisco Classic Friday in Brownwood, Texas.
The second game saw Cisco College score twice in the seventh to earn the 7-6 walk-off win.
WNCC will wrap up the classic with two games on Saturday as they face Temple College at 9 a.m. and then Western Oklahoma State College at 11:15 a.m.
The game against Coastal Bend saw WNCC score in five of the seven innings in pounding out 14 hits.
Hartman had the hot stick, going 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, three runs scored, and two RBIs from her lead-off batting spot. WNCC also received two hit performances from four others in Mackenzie Bakel, Erin Hanafin, Chloe Cronquist, and Victoria Wharton.
Bakel had two RBIs with a run scored while Hanafin had a double with a run scored and RBI. Cronquist had a double with two RBIs and a run scored, while Wharton had two runs scored and an RBI.
Taylor Klein provided some offense as well, getting a home run along with two RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and getting hit by a pitch.
WNCC started the scoring in the first as Hartman singled followed by Klein getting a walk. With two outs, Hanafin singled in Hartman and then DemiRae Woolsey singled in Klein for the 2-0 lead.
Coastal Bend came back to score two in the first and one in the third to grab a 3-2 lead.
WNCC answered with two in the fourth to lead 4-3 lead. That inning saw Cronquist double and score on a Wharton single. Wharton came in to score the go-ahead run on a Hartman double.
WNCC expanded the lead to 6-3 with two in the fifth has Cronquist singled to score Klein and Hanafin.
WNCC opened the sixth inning on four on four hits. Wharton led off with a single and scored on a Hartman double. Hartman came in to score on a Bakel single. Klein followed by taking the second pitch over the left field fence for a 2-run home run for the 10-4 lead.
WNCC scored its final run in the seventh as Hartman smashed her third double of the game and scored on a 2-out single by Bakel.
Lexi Butterfield picked up the win in the circle, going seven innings in scattering eight hits, allowing five runs and striking out seven.
The second game was also a dandy. Cisco took a 2-0 lead with two in the first, but the Cougars tied it with two in the third as Butterfield doubles in Wharton and Bakel.
Cisco went up 3-2 with a single run in the third but it was short-lived as WNCC plated four in the fourth on three hits. All four runs came with two outs. Cronquist started things by reaching on a 2-out error. Wharton then singled on a bunt. Both came in to score on Hartman’s fourth double of the day and first in the game with Cisco. Hartman scored on a Bakel single and then Hanafin scored the sixth run as she worked the pitcher for a 4-pitch walk to force in the sixth run.
The lead stayed that way until the seventh when Cisco scored twice on three singles to get the walk-off win.
WNCC had seven hits in the contest. Hanafin and Wharton each had two hits, both singles. Hanafin had an RBI, while Wharton had a run scored.
Butterfield and Hartman each had a double with two RBIs, while Bakel scored twice.
Game 1
WNCC 200 224 1 – 11 14 1
Coastal Bend 201 011 0 – 5 8 2
WP – Lexi Butterfield.
2B – Macyn Hartman 3, Chloe Cronquist, Erin Hanafin.
HR – Taylor Klein.
Game 2
WNCC 002 400 0 – 6 7 5