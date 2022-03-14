Cougar softball sweeps Lamar on Sunday

Lamar, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community college softball took a pair of games from Lamar Community College on Sunday in Lamar, Colorado.

The first game saw the Cougars score two runs in the ninth inning to earn the 5-3 win.

The second game saw Katie McMillan toss a 2-hitter as the Cougar women blanked Lamar 14-0.

The first game was a nail-biter as WNCC scored two runs in the first as Macyn Hartman led off the game with a double and scored on a Mackenzie Bakel single. Bakel came racing home on a Lexi Butterfield double.

The score stayed that way until the fourth when Lamar scored three runs to take the lead.

Lamar kept the lead until the Cougars were down to their final at bat in the seventh. Bailey Blanchard walked, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. Blanchard then scored the tying run on a Hartman single.

Neither team scored in the eighth and it was the ninth when WNCC took the lead. Blanchard reached base on an error and scored the go-ahead run on a Victoria Wharton double. Wharton came in to score the insurance run on a Hartman double for the 5-3 lead.

WNCC outhit Lamar 9-7. Hartman led the Cougars with three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs. Bakel also had two hits with a double.

Lexi Butterfield got the win in relief, tossing the final six innings. McMillan started and went three innings in allowing three runs and striking out one. Butterfield went six innings in scattering four hits and striking out three.

The second game saw McMillan toss a masterful contest in allowing just two hits while striking out four.

Offensively, WNCC pounded out 11 hits. Wharton had another big game collecting three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Butterfield and Erin Hanafin each had two hits. Butterfield had two runs scored, while Hanafin had four RBIs.

WNCC scored two in the first as Hartman led off by being plunked by a pitch. Taylor Klein then singled and then Emma Schweitzer was pegged by a pitch to load the bases. Hanafin then delivered a 2-out, 2-run single for the 2-0 lead.

WNCC added another eight runs in the second inning. It all started when Blanchard reached on an error followed by a Wharton single. Both came in to score on a Hartman single. WNCC loaded the bases once again as Klein was hit by a pitch and Butterfield singled. Hanafin comes through for the second consecutive inning with a 2-out, 2-run single. DemiRae Woolsey followed with a 2-run double. The final two runs came in on a Wharton single to make it 10-0.

WNCC added three more in the fourth when Schweitzer started the frame with a double. WNCC loaded the bases when Woolsey reached on an error and Wharton walked. Hartman then scores one on an error and the final two outs came in on an error by the catcher.

The Cougars softball game with Navarro College has been canceled. Their next game will be Tuesday against Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana.

Game 1

WNCC 200 000 102 – 5 9 3

Lamar 000 300 000 – 3 7 2

WP – Lexi Butterfield.

2B – Victoria Wharton, Macyn Hartman 2, Mackenzie Bakel, Lexi Butterfield.

Game 2

WNCC 280 31 – 14 11 2

Lamar 000 00 – 0 2 4

WP – Katie McMillan.

2B – Emma Schweitzer, DemiRae Woolsey.