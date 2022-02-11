Cougar softball tops Western Texas

The Westerners went up 3-1 with a single run in the third. The Cougars came back and took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when they plated three runs on just two hits. Taylor Klein and Lexi Butterfield led off the frame with walks. With one swing of the bat, Hanafin sailed a pitch over the left field fence to score three and make the score 4-3.

The Cougars added two more in the fifth to make it 6-3. Butterfield singled to score Mackenzie Bakel. Klein came in to score the second run on a steal.

Western Texas scored one in the fifth to make it 6-4. The Cougars offense wasn’t finished as they scored a single run in the sixth as Bakel singled to score Bailey Blanchard.

WNCC added four runs in the seventh to go up 11-4 on six hits. Hanafin led off with a double followed by Woolsey with a single. Arianah Plorin scored two with a one-out single. After Blanchard singled, Bakel scored another run with a single and then Klein scored the final run with a single for the 11-4 lead.

The bottom of the seventh became interesting as the Westerners scored five runs and had the tying run at the plate when DesaRae Woolsey got the final out on a groundball to first base to preserve the win for Lexi Butterfield and pick up the save herself.