Cougar softball wins twice on Monday

The Western Nebraska Community College wrapped up the home portion of the regular season after taking a doubleheader from Luna Community College on Monday in weather that was completely opposite of Sunday’s doubleheader win at Volunteer Field.

Monday’s contests saw strong pitching and clutch hitting as the Cougars defeated the Rough Riders 10-2 in the first game and 12-4 in the second game.

“We played well this weekend. Would have liked to see some more discipline at the plate but we saw the ball well and executed when we needed to in order to come away with wins,” head coach Katelyn Groves said. “Defensively, we stepped up and made big plays when it really mattered. Our pitchers did a good job of supporting each other and competing this weekend. We had three pitchers pick up wins this weekend and one that gave us great innings to take control and close a game.”

WNCC won 14-6 and 12-6 on Sunday and Monday’s games were very similar. The only difference was the weather.

This weekend was also special as it was the last regular season home game for the team, including the seven graduating sophomores that have made an impact on Cougar softball as tears were shed after the games on Monday.

Groves said the seven sophomores that were recognized meant a lot to the culture of Cougar softball. The seven sophomores included Bella Coffman, Mackenzie Bakel, Bailey Blanchard, Emma Schweitzer, Lexi Parker, Erin Hanafin, and Taylor Klein.

“These 7 graduating sophomores have been fun to coach. They have put a lot on the line for Cougar softball and for each other,” Groves said. “They gutted it out with our three returning sophomores last year and showed so much heart. They continue to lead and play with that same fire and heart that we saw then. These young ladies bring so much to the table for us and I'm extremely proud of them and in the fact that I have been called Coach by them. To this team, they are tone setters and are big energies for us. Definitely thankful for this group and for this team. This team loves them, they love this team. It's been fun and I'm thankful we aren't done yet. “

The season definitely isn’t finished just yet. The Cougars will wrap up the regular season this weekend when they travel to face conference-leading McCook Community College on Saturday and Sunday. McCook leads the conference with an 18-8 record while WNCC and Trinidad State College are tied in second at 16-10. Otero College is third with an 18-12 mark while Northeastern Junior College is 15-11.

“With our final regular season games this weekend, we just need to keep it simple and take care of Cougar Softball,” Groves said. “If we can simplify the game -- see ball, hit ball -- be disciplined at the plate, and field before we throw, while hitting spots and spinning our pitches, we will find ourselves in good situations. If we can continue to take care of each other and fight for the person to the left and right of us, it could be a really fun weekend. “

Sunday and Monday’s games were identical in that the Cougars had strong pitching, good defense, and hitting from one through nine in the line-up.

The first game saw the Cougars pound out 12 hits and only one was an extra base hit as they won 10-2.

Katie McMillan went all six innings in allowing just three hits and two runs. McMillan struck out five.

A big reason for McMillan’s pitching success is the defense backed her up and made plays. Luna scored their only runs in the fifth inning to cut a 6-0 WNCC lead to 6-2.

WNCC’s early run success started in the first inning when the Cougars plated four runs. Victoria Wharton led off the inning by reaching on an error. Wharton then stole second and third and scored on a passed ball. Macyn Hartman followed with a single while Hanafin reached base after getting hit by a pitch on the top of the helmet.

Bakel singled in Hartman and Hanafin came in to score on an Emma Schweitzer sacrifice fly for the 3-0 lead. Bakel made it 4-0 as she scored on a Chloe Cronquist single.

WNCC added two more runs in the second as Blanchard and Wharton each singled. Blanchard scored on a Hartman single and Wharton scored on a Taylor Klein sacrifice fly for the 6-0 lead.

After Luna scored two in the top of the fifth, WNCC answered with three in the bottom of the frame. Hanafin led off the inning as she rocketed a pitch over the fence that made a dent in the scoreboard. Bakel and Schweitzer each singled. Bakel scored to make it 8-2 on a Cronquist groundout and Schweitzer scored on a Blanchard single.

WNCC ended the game in the sixth on the 8-run rule when Klein singled, followed by Hanafin earning a walk. Bakel reached on an error to load the bases. Klein came across to score as Schweitzer took a 4-pitch walk to force in the game-ending run.

Wharton, Hartman, Bakel, and Cronquist all had two hits. Cronquist had two RBIs, while Wharton and Bakel scored two runs each. Hanafin also scored two runs and she had the only extra base hit with a home run. Schweitzer had two RBIs and a run scored.

The second game saw Luna get on the board first with a run in the first. WNCC immediately answered in the bottom of the first as Hartman and Klein singled and Hartman scored on a Hanafin ground out.

WNCC opened the game with an 8-run second inning. Lexi Butterfield started things by reaching on an error. DemiRae Woolsey then had a 2-run home run to put the Cougars up 3-1. Blanchard reached on an error and Wharton had a bunt single. Blanchard scored on a Hartman sacrifice fly for the 4-1 lead while Wharton scored on a Klein single. WNCC loaded the bases and Bakel singled in Klein and Hanafin to make it 7-1. Schweitzer closed out the scoring as she launched a 2-run home run for the 9-1 lead.

Luna came back to score three in the fourth to cut the lead to 9-4. WNCC added one in the fourth to make it 10-4 when Schweitzer singled in Hanafin.

WNCC closed out the game via the 8-run rule with two in the sixth. Klein led off with a double followed by Hanafin recording a single. Both scored on a Bakel single to end the game.

WNCC had 15 hits in the game. Klein and Hanafin each had three hits. Klein had a double with two runs scored and an RBI while Hanafin had three singles with three runs scored and an RBI.

Wharton, Bakel, Schweitzer, and DemiRae Woolsey each had two hits each. Bakel had two singles with four RBIs and a run scored, while Schweitzer had a home run with three RBIs and a run scored. Wharton had two singles with a run scored and Woolsey had a home run with two RBIs and a run scored.

Both WNCC pitchers did well. Parker collected the win, going 3 2/3 innings in scattering five hits, allowing four runs, striking out four and walking one. DesaRae Woolsey finished the game with 2 1/3 innings of solid pitching, allowing just two hits, no runs, and not walking a batter.

Game 1

Luna 000 020 – 2 3 4

WNCC 420 031 – 10 12 0

WP – Katie McMillan.

HR – Erin Hanafin.

Game 2

Luna 100 300 – 4 8 2

WNCC 180 102 – 12 15 1

WP – Lexi Parker.

2B – Taylor Klein.

HR – Emma Schweitzer, DemiRae Woolsey.