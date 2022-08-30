Cougar volleyball rolls past Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – The 4th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team received 12 kills from Erica Fava and 15 digs from Anakaren Chavez to roll to their seventh win and fifth straight sweep 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 over Casper College Tuesday evening in Casper, Wyoming.

The Cougars did start slow as Casper led 5-1 and 7-2 early in the first set, but once the Cougars serving game got cranked up behind a four-point service run by Fava to put WNCC up 9-8, the Cougars only trailed once the rest of the match.

WNCC took a 16-11 lead in the first on a Jenna Curtis point and then went up 22-12 after five Chavez points. WNCC won the first set 25-14 on two Ale Meoni points and a Curtis kill.

The second set started with five straight Shanelle Martinez points and then Chavez and Meoni combined on nine points for a 15-3 lead. WNCC went up 20-7 behind three Martinez points and kills from Charli Blackman and Fava. WNCC won the second on a Shae Hardy service points 25-10.

WNCC trailed only for the second time to start the third at 1-0. An Emmalei Mapu kill and five Curtis points put WNCC up 6-2. The Cougars went up 9-2 after two Chavez points and led 13-3 after three Meoni points.

Fava made it 16-4 with two points, both aces, and then led 19-5 after two Alex Hernandez points. WNCC led 22-8 before Jayla Brehmer hammered a kill and Juliana Oliveira had the final two points on two aces for the win.

WNCC finished with just 36 kills on the day led by Fava with 12 followed by Meoni with nine, and five each from Hernandez and Curtis.

Martinez finished with 29 set assists along with six digs, seven points, and two aces. Meoni added eight points with two aces and three digs while Hernandez had five kills, four digs, and three points.

Curtis finished with six digs and seven points, while Fava tallied six digs, four points and two aces.

Blackman had two kills, while Chavez had 15 digs, nine points, and two aces.

WNCC, 7-0, will compete in the Crystal “Inn”vitational in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday and Saturday where they will face No. 5 Salt Lake Community College and No. 11 Central Wyoming College on Friday and College of Southern Idaho and Northwest College on Saturday.