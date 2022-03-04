Cougar women fall at regionals to EWC

CASPER, Wyo. - The 4th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team will have to wait until next week to see if they get an at-large bid to the NJCAA national tournament after the Cougars fell to Eastern Wyoming College in the semifinals of the Region IX tournament in Casper, Wyoming, 69-49.

WNCC, 27-2, shot 26% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc in suffering only their second loss in the season.

EWC moved into the finals where they will face Casper College. Casper earned a berth in the championship with a 69-52 win over Laramie County Community College. The championship is slated for 4 p.m. in Casper.

It will be EWC’s second trip to the championship game in the last six years. The last time they played in the title contest was 2017 when WNCC defeated them 53-51 on a last-second defensive stand.

The contest was one where the Lancers led for almost 98% of the game. WNCC’s only lead was at 2-0. After that the Lancers raced to a 9-2 lead behind a bucket by Morrill’s Libbie Schaefer. WNCC sliced the deficit to 11-10 on a Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo old-fashioned 3-point play, but the Lancers went back in front 15-10 on a Schaefer bucket and led 18-12 after a 3-pointer. EWC led after the first quarter 18-15.

The second quarter saw WNCC slice the lead to single digits a couple of times, but EWC would always have an answer. WNCC cut the lead to 26-25 on a Martrice Brooks free throw and then EWC went up 33-27 at halftime as Schaefer buried a 3-pointer.

The third quarter saw EWC push the lead to 36-27. WNCC cut the lead to six points twice, the first at 36-30 on an Amani Brown trey and then later at 40-34 on a Brooks bucket. The Lancers pushed their lead to nine points at 48-37 to end the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw EWC hold a 13-point lead at 55-42. WNCC came back and cut the deficit to seven, 55-48, on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brown and Ale’Jah Douglas with about four minutes to play.

EWC came right back with back-to-back treys of their own and led 63-48 and went on for the 20-point win.

Shooting was the difference in the game. WNCC was under 26% from the field and the 3-point arc (7-of-33), while EWC shot lights out with 42.2% from the field and 47% (9-of-19) from beyond the arc.

EWC also won the rebound battle 50-40. Ana Gascon had 11 boards for the Lancers while WNCC was led by Aminata Zie with eight.

WNCC had just one in double figures as Brown had 15 points with three 3-pointers. Douglas finished with nine, while Brooks had eight.

EWC was led by Mara Neira and Janette Hanni each with 15 points followed by Gascon with 10. Schaefer finished with nine points while Angel Lucio had eight.

EWC 18 15 15 21 – 69

WNCC 15 12 10 12 – 49

WNCC

Amani Brown 15, Ale’Jah Douglas 9, Martrice Brooks 8, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 5, Aminata Zie 5, Shanti Henry 4, Payton Fields 3.

EWC

Mara Neira 15, Janette Hanni 15, Ana Gascon 10, Libbie Schaefer 9, Angela Lucio 8, Anna Soler 7, Rosa Revueltas 3, Vanesa Marinova 2.