Cougar women fall to Salt Lake

CASPER, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College battled No. 15 Salt Lake Community College hard in the first half, but Salt Lake outscored the Cougars 25-11 in the third quarter to register the 74-65 win Saturday afternoon in Casper Wyoming.

The Cougars finished the contest with four players in double figures and committed just 13 turnovers to Salt Lake’s 21.

The Cougars were led by Ola Duda with 21 points. The freshman also had a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds in the contest against a team that defeated Casper in overtime on Thursday night.

The Cougars and Salt Lake hooked up in a back and forth first quarter as Salt Lake registered an 18-17 lead after the opening frame.

The second quarter was WNCC’s as the Cougars showed plenty of fire outscoring the Bruins 16-14 to hold a 33-32 lead at halftime.

It was the third quarter where Salt Lake made a run and it was a late run as the Bruins outscored the Cougars 25-11 to hold a 57-44 lead after three periods.

The fourth period was close, and WNCC outscored the Bruins. Still, the Cougars couldn’t make up the deficit in falling 74-65.

WNCC shot 37% from the field and made four 3-pointers. Salt Lake shot 50% and also made four treys. Free throw shooting was also equal as Salt Lake was 12-of-20 from the stripe while the Cougars were 11-of-16.

Salt Lake won the rebound battle 48-31.

Duda had 21 to lead the team followed by Yara Garcia with 15 and Shiho Isono and Jayla Owen each with 11 points.

The Cougars finished with 15 steals, led by Isono with six and Jayla Owen with five.

WNCC, 3-3, will be back in action Tuesday when they host Eastern Wyoming College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader. The Cougar women start the night with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

WNCC 17 16 11 21 – 65

SLCC 18 14 25 17 – 74

WNCC

Ola Duda 21, Yara Garcia 15, Shiho Isono 11, Jayla Owen 11, Mackenzie Joseph 7.

SALT LAKE

Finau Tonga 16,Aminata Diakite 15, Allyzee Verdan 11, Jamia Carter 10, Ashton Adamson 6, Brooke Donnelly 5, Ruby Vaituu 5, Zaliah Adams 4, Mia Tarver 2.