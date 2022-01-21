Cougar women, men top Lamar

The defense was a big reason the Cougar women got the win Friday night. WNCC held Lamar to single digits in the first and third quarters, held a 21-5 lead after the first 10 minutes and a commanding 45-20 lead at halftime.

“Our defense was really good today,” Smith said. “We played well as a team and we need to work on communicating a little more. But, I think our defense was pretty solid tonight.”

After halftime, the Cougars outscored Lamar 21-7 in the third quarter as they opened with 13 straight points to lead 53-20. After a Lamar bucket, the Cougars went on a 9-0 run to lead 62-22. WNCC led 66-23 after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw Lamar outscore WNCC 21-18, but the Cougars were never threatened as everyone saw action and all but one player scored in the game.

The Cougars shot 39% from the field but were just 21% from behind the arc (7-of-34). The Cougar women’s defense held Lamar to 26% shooting and 24% from behind the arc (5-of-21).

WNCC had three in double figures. Ale’Jah Douglas led the way with 17 points followed by 14 from Shanti Henry. Smith had 10 points. Aminata Zie led the team on the boards with 14 rebounds. Henry had four of the Cougars’ seven 3-pointers.