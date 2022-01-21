Cougar women, men top Lamar

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams put together strong defensive efforts in registering South Sub-Region wins over Lamar Community College Friday at Cougar Palace.
The 8th-ranked WNCC Cougar women put 13 players in the scoring column and held Lamar to just five points in the first quarter in registering the 84-48 win over the Runnin’ Lopes.
The Cougar men trailed just once in the contest and had four players in double figures in registering the 73-65 win over Lamar. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the Cougars.
Biko Johnson, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, said it was a nice win for the Cougar men Friday night.
“We just stayed together as a team and executed our offense. Defensively, we just held it down,” Johnson said. “The defense was really big for us in grabbing the boards and boxing out their offensive rebounders. That was a big play for us to get the win today.”
The defenses were strong on both sides as it took over three minutes before someone scored in the game when Carl Thorpe hit a free-throw. Lamar then hit a jumper to take a 2-1 lead. That was the only lead the Runnin’ Lopes would have all game as the Cougars came back to go on a 7-0 run led by a 3-pointer by Carter Brown to lead 8-2.
The first half was tied several times, but the Cougars came back to take the lead each time. The last time the game was tied was at 17-17. Thorpe then hit a bucket and Johnson hit a trey to put the Cougars up 22-18. WNCC led 32-21 at halftime.
The second half saw WNCC jump out to a 44-27 lead behind five straight points from Rodney Sawyer. Jasiya DeOllos later hit two free throws to put the score at 46-34. Lamar sliced the lead to 49-43, but Brown made a 4-point play after hitting a trey and was fouled and hit the free throw.
Late in the game, Lamar sliced the lead to 70-65 with a minute to play, but Johnson hit two free-throws and then Chancelor Johnson and Agwa Nywesh each had a free-throw to seal the win.
WNCC was led by Biko Johnson with 16 points followed by Nywesh with 15. Sawyer had 11 points and Brown had 10. Them Koang led the team on the boards with 11.
While the men trailed just once, the Cougar women never trailed in getting their 18th win of the season.
Rashaan Smith, who tallied 10 points and had three blocks, said the team played well in the win.
“I think we played really good and we played as a team,” Smith said. “I think our shooting was a bit off, but we brought it back late to score.”
The defense was a big reason the Cougar women got the win Friday night. WNCC held Lamar to single digits in the first and third quarters, held a 21-5 lead after the first 10 minutes and a commanding 45-20 lead at halftime.
“Our defense was really good today,” Smith said. “We played well as a team and we need to work on communicating a little more. But, I think our defense was pretty solid tonight.”
After halftime, the Cougars outscored Lamar 21-7 in the third quarter as they opened with 13 straight points to lead 53-20. After a Lamar bucket, the Cougars went on a 9-0 run to lead 62-22. WNCC led 66-23 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw Lamar outscore WNCC 21-18, but the Cougars were never threatened as everyone saw action and all but one player scored in the game.
The Cougars shot 39% from the field but were just 21% from behind the arc (7-of-34). The Cougar women’s defense held Lamar to 26% shooting and 24% from behind the arc (5-of-21).
WNCC had three in double figures. Ale’Jah Douglas led the way with 17 points followed by 14 from Shanti Henry. Smith had 10 points. Aminata Zie led the team on the boards with 14 rebounds. Henry had four of the Cougars’ seven 3-pointers.
Both WNCC teams will be back in action Saturday afternoon as they host Northeastern Junior College. The women’s game tips off at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.
Women’s Game
Lamar 5 15 7 21 – 48
WNCC (18-1) 21 24 21 18 – 84
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 17, Shanti Henry 14, Rashaan Smith 10, Aminata Zie 9, Martrice Brooks 8, Shayane Poirot 7, Amani Brown 4, Payton Fields 4, Yara Garcia 3, Breanna Fowler 2, Ashley Panem 2, Isabelle Cook 2, Genet Mebratu 2.
LAMAR
Althea Kara Angeles 14, Mai Le Waters 9, Jolee Ortiz 8, Cristina Rojas 8, Emily Schumacher 4, Thalia Guardiola 3, Alissa Hebberd 2.
Men’s Game
Lamar 21 44 -- 65
WNCC (11-6) 32 41 – 73
WNCC
Biko Johnson 16, Agwa Nywesh 15, Rodney Sawyer 11, Carter Brown 10, Them Koang 8, Carl Thorpe 5, Turumbil Zaki 4, Chancelor Johnson 2, Jasiya DeOllos 2.
LAMAR
Kris Cook 17, Tim Montgomery 14, Khalil Haywood 12, Kevon Wiggins 9, Thurbil Bile 5, Kipplyn Richvine 4, Josh Jones 4.