Cougar women move into Top 5

Henry said the high ranking really doesn’t have an effect on the team because they are going to continue playing like they have and keep the same mindset.

“I don’t think all of us players are going to let it affect us because we all think this is where we should be,” Henry said. “I don’t think any of us are getting a big head. We all like the spot we are in.”

The spot, at times, seems they have a bullseye on their back. For the team, though, they don’t look at it that way because that bullseye has been there all year because every team wants to beat Western Nebraska Community College.

“I think the bullseye has been there all year,” Henry said. “As a program, Western Nebraska is usually on top. I think being ranked this high does motivate us, but we know we could be higher ranked, too.”

Moving up, though, isn’t the focus. The Cougars have only been number one in the country once in the history of the program and that was back in February 2005. In fact, that year, both the men and women were ranked No. 1 in the country the same week.

Henry said it would be cool if they moved up, but that wouldn’t change anything. Their goal is to win a national championship.