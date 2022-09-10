Cougar women’s soccer falls to Western Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team saw their 3-match win streak come to an end as the Cougars fell to Western Wyoming Community College 4-1 in a conference game Saturday in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Vanessa Vasquez said the team met their match and they have to analyze what went wrong and regroup for next week.

“We had such a good winning streak going and we were going to meet our match and I think that happened today,” she said. “We just have to analyze what happened and what our mistakes were and get back to practice and work on them. I think the home games will hopefully have our fans out there and we can get our winning streak back. We’ll see Western Wyoming again and when we do we’ll be ready for the matchup.”

The game was close for a while and WNCC had a 1-0 lead after Aileen Perez scored off an assist from Lesley Vasquez in the 29th minute.

After that, Western Wyoming tied the match at 1-1 on a goal by Emma Granthem with an assist from Jaylee Fernelius. The Mustangs went up 2-1 on a goal by Madison Bailey and led 3-1 after Bailey scored her second with an assist from Esther Broom.

The second half saw just one score as Western Wyoming’s Tess Thoman scored off an assist from Bailey for the 4-1 lead.

WNCC out-shot Western Wyoming 15-11. Vanessa Vasquez, Lesley Vasquez, and Tania Razo each had three shots. Perez had two shots on goal with both being on net.

WNCC had three corner kicks to two for Western Wyoming.

Debora Lopes had five saves in net for the Cougars.

WNCC, 3-2, will be back in action this weekend for home matches when they face Northeastern Junior College on Friday and Lamar Community College on Saturday. The women’s matches start at 1 p.m. both days with the men’s games slated for 3:30 p.m.