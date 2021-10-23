Cougars go down in four sets to NJC

The third set saw the Cougars down 14-20 when a spark lit them up, going on a 5-0 run to put the lead within one and keep themselves in striking distance.

Jenna Curtis got a kill to start a 3-0 run to put the team up 22-21 before NJC got the next four of five points. The comeback the Cougars made wasn’t enough as the Plainswomen would win the set 25-23.

During the second and third sets, WNCC would play hard and come back from behind, but it wasn’t enough.

“We were thinking play hard, compete as hard as we can to give NJC all that we’ve got and we were hoping the better team would win but today, we weren’t the better team,” Boggs said.

Miscommunication was the name of the game at the start of the fourth frame. WNCC had multiple balls drop in between them as no one knew who was going for it.

However, that didn’t last long as the Cougars were able to get the points they needed to tie the match multiple times toward the end but couldn’t get it done. The Plainswomen would win the set and match 25-23.

Boggs believes that the Cougars will have success in the upcoming playoffs if they come together more as a team.