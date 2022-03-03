Cougars win in overtime

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team traveled to LaJunta, Colorado, for the quarterfinal round of the Region IX tournament on Thursday, making a comeback in their 85-82 overtime win over Western Wyoming.

“This was a very big win for us,” head coach Billy Engel said. “When the postseason hits, these are all big wins. Overall, we played well. We stuck to our game plan and executed on offense.”

The first half was a back and forth affair as the Cougars would get the first score of the game on a Them Koang basket.

Each team went point for point as WNCC went on a 7-2 run to get their largest lead of the game at 13-7. Western Wyoming would go on a 7-0 run to take the 14-13 lead before WNCC would score with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Less than two minutes later with the Cougars up 17-16, Rodney Sawyer got hurt with the referees not blowing a whistle to stop play, prompting Engel to get heated and given a technical foul, the first of the game for WNCC.

The Cougars wouldn’t let that deter their goal and pushed on as when tied at 19-19, Carter Brown would hit two straight 3-pointers, putting the Cougars up 25-22. The remainder of the half saw ties at 25, 27, and 29 before the Mustangs scored five of the final eight points to lead 34-32 at halftime.

Just like the start of the game, Koang got the first points in the second half. After an Agwa Nywesh three and a tie at 37-37, the Mustangs went on a 6-0 run to lead 43-37.

Western Wyoming kept their distance as they continued to lead for the majority of the half. WNCC, however, weren’t going to give in so easily.

The Cougars came within one or two points multiple times and with 8:55 remaining in regulation, Koang got the second technical of the game when down 58-55. It wouldn’t take long for WNCC to tie the game at 59, 63 and 67.

The Mustangs went on another 6-0 run to lead 73-67 before Engel called a timeout to stop the momentum.

Nywesh was fouled on a 3-pointer, making all of his free throws and then Koang made a bucket after making space in the key to go up.

With Western Wyoming up 76-74 and under 30 seconds left, Biko Johnson intentionally fouled D’Auntray Pierce. Pierce missed both free throws and then a misstep trying to inbound the ball gave WNCC the possession with 21.2 seconds.

This gave the Cougars just enough time to tie the game on a Carl Thorpe bucket.

In overtime, the game was tied at 82 with 30 seconds left. The Cougars held the ball as long as they could as time and the shot clock were ticking. Nywesh would hit a 3-pointer, giving the Mustangs the ball back with 17 seconds left. None of the shots would go down, giving WNCC the win.

“Agwa’s shot was huge to win us the game,” Engel said. “We had a plan to break their zone and the kids did exactly what they were supposed to do and it led to a wide open three for Agwa.”

The Cougars had four in double figures, led by Koang with 27 points. Nywesh followed with 22 and was 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Johnson had 14 and Brown finished with 10.

The Cougars will face the Trinidad State Trojans at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Trojans defeated the Casper College Thunderbirds in the first quarterfinal game 78-72.

“Trinidad is a good team and they’ve played like it all year. I’m glad we were able to win our home game against them (Jan. 29), and we honestly had a great opportunity to beat them at their place,” Engel said. “We should step into tomorrow’s game with a lot of confidence.”

WNCC 32 44 9 - 85

Western Wyoming 34 42 6 - 82

WNCC

Them Koang 27, Agwa Nywesh 22, Biko Johnson 14, Carter Brown 10, Carl Thorpe 9, Rodney Sawyer 3.

WESTERN WYOMING

Trevor Trost 22, Azarian Stephens 13, Dayne Prim 13, Andre Cruz 12, D’Auntray Pierce 10, Lain Mitchelson 5, Charlie Harris Jr. 4, Chase Hettinger 3.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

