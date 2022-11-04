Coyotes drop game to Indians for only loss

The Potter-Dix Coyotes hosted the Pawnee City Indians in the second round of the Class D6 playoffs on Friday. The Coyotes, who are the runner-up from the 2021 season, fell to the Indians 62-47.

“Our kids played their butts off, we played hard, we just made some mental errors that we don’t usually make," coach Dale Frerichs said. "We had a couple of turnovers that we haven’t been doing lately, a couple of missed assignments, just a lot of little things that led to a two-score loss.”

Potter-Dix scored on their first drive of the game on a 2-yard run from Luke Kasten. The lead didn't last long as Pawnee City's Andy Maloley ran it in from 41 yards out to put the Indians up 8-7. This would be the only touchdown of the quarter for Pawnee City.

Brayden Kasten threw to Alex Anton 15 yards for the second Coyote score with 4:06 remaining in the frame. Brayden Kasten then caught an interception and on the ensuing drive, Luke Kasten ran a 51-yard touchdown to go up 20-8.

The second quarter was all Indian as Pawnee City scored three times opposed to Potter-Dix's one.

Four minutes into the frame, Jett Farwell ran it in from nine yards out to cut the Coyote lead to 20-16. The Indians took the lead on a 47-yard pass from Justin Pierce to Maloley.

Potter-Dix took the lead once more on a 43-yard pass from Brayden Kasten to Luke Kasten with 1:32 before the half. With 10 seconds left, Farwell scored to put the Indians up 32-27 at halftime.

It didn’t get much easier for the Coyotes as they would only score once in the third quarter on a 74-yard run from Luke Kasten with 3:38 in the frame.

The Indians however, scored four times. Pawnee City recovered a fumble, which turned into a 16-yard touchdown later in the drive. This was the third touchdown by Maloley as he would score once more on the next possession to give the Indians a 46-27 lead.

Farewell extended the lead with a 20-yard run with under two minutes left in the third.

Down 20 and with the wind behind them, the Coyotes scored two minutes into the final quarter with a 31-yard pass from Dylan Tabor to Luke Kasten.

It would take six minutes for either team to score again as with 2:14 left, Farwell ran 77 yards to the endzone for his fourth touchdown of the game. This was the last time the Indians scored and 30 seconds later, the Coyotes scored for the final time on a 38-yard run from Luke Kasten, putting the score at 62-47.

The five Coyote seniors Luke Kasten, Alex Anton, Josh Kasten, James Pease and Zach Rotert, played their final football game for Potter-Dix and Frerichs couldn’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for the program.

“We can’t thank them enough, those five seniors have done a lot since they entered this program in seventh grade, all the time they’ve spent in the weight room,” Frerichs said. “We were 1-7 their freshman year and every year since we’ve only lost once every year, what they’ve given this program we can thank enough.”

With the loss, Potter-Dix will begin their offseason preparing for next year and for those not playing basketball in the winter, they will be training in the weight room.

“Offseason for us, we talked to the kids about what next, at a small school like ours, the next thing is going out for basketball, and if you don’t go out for basketball you got to be in the weight room, so you got to take the next step, that’s the way it is,” Frerichs said.

The Coyotes finish the season 9-1.