Crawford girls enjoyed experience at state

The Crawford girls’ basketball team ended their season in a way they didn’t want to with a 36-18 loss to St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals of the girls’ state tournament on Monday.

But, while the Rams fell in their last game, nothing can be taken away from what they accomplished this season, finishing with a 20-5 record. It was the team’s third state tournament appearance, having appeared at state in 2014 and 2015.

The players said they knew it was going to be tough to win, but they gained so much experience this season.

“The experience to be in the state tournament was very exciting,” junior Carly Lemmon said. “It’s not something that just everybody gets to do, so to make it there was so fun and I’m glad I got to do it at least once in my high school career.”

The big thing about the trip to Lincoln is that they had the longest drive to play in the state tournament from the northwest corner in the Panhandle to southeastern Nebraska. It is about 450 miles between the two locations and at least a 7-hour drive.

“It was an experience that I’ll never forget,” Skyler Summers said. “The atmosphere is a lot different than playing back West which was fun.”

This year’s trip to state was also special because the Rams had four seniors on the team and just getting to state for them was special.

“We have four seniors this year and this year has been very special; we are all family even the coaches,” senior Natalie Barry said. “Our assistant coach John Lemmon has been our coach since we all started this basketball journey in second grade going to travel all over for tournaments. The head coach Rick Barry has been the best, he has worked so hard to make us all better no matter how many tears it took. The juniors have been here since day one too. Kylah and Carly did the travel basketball league with us too and this being the last year with them was really hard. I am going to miss them all so much.”

Summers said it was a dream to play at state and now the underclassmen know what they need to do to make a return trip.

“Since a lot of starters are leaving this year, the younger classmen will have to step up and work hard to get back here,” Summers said. “It was a dream come true. We have worked so hard to get here and it was amazing to experience this with my girls. This is where we wanted to end things our senior year and we did. It was an awesome accomplishment for us to make it down here and we loved the experience.”

For junior Kylah Vogel, she said Monday wasn’t their best game as they struggled getting the ball through the hoop.

“It was a very cool experience to go to state,” Vogel said. “It was nice to play and watch teams we’ve never seen before and see all the talent that our tiny D-2 class really has to offer. But, I would definitely say St. Mary’s did have a height advantage on us. We really struggled all game to make a shot.”

A lot of times people only remember what the team did in their last game, but this team accomplished so much this season. The Rams won 20 wins for only the second time in 16 years.

The other time they reached 20 wins was 2015 when they finished 21-4. That year was also the last time the Rams were at the state tournament, falling to Falls City Sacred Heart 44-30.

“For us Crawford girls to be at state, it meant the world to us,” Barry said. “We have been working so hard for many of years and for us to make it after all of these years playing together was so special to all of us.”

Barry said this season was sort of surprising, too.

“We have been playing very well this year,” Barry said. “It was very surprising because last year, we didn’t have the best year and this year we didn’t have as many people going out as last year.”

The Rams have had their ups and downs over the past 15 years. Last year the Rams finished 9-13 and in 2020, they went 14-10 falling in the district finals to Wynot. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, the Rams had three straight losing seasons.

The players knew that they had a tall task on their hands to beat St. Mary’s and they tried but it was hard against a taller team.

“We knew that playing St. Mary’s we would have to play a lot better defense than we usually do because they were much taller than us,” Barry said. “We knew that they would be more up in our faces, too. And, because they are so long, we would have to be fast with the ball moving it.”

What Crawford can take from this year, besides the 20-win season, is giving the younger players experience of what state competition is like.

“I hope that (going to state) shows the younger girls that even though we are just a small town in the west that it is possible,” Lemmon said. “I hope it encourages them to want to work hard and put in the effort to try and get that experience.”

Lemmon, who is a junior, said working hard in the off-season and going to off-season tournaments are keys in a successful basketball program.

“We’ve been playing together pretty much our whole lives,” Lemmon said. “This team would go to tournaments all over our area trying to get better and learn more. I think that that is a big reason we made it to where we are today and I’m so thankful for that. I’m glad I got to experience state basketball with these girls. They are my family.”

Vogel now realizes how important working hard in the off-season will be to make a return trip.

“We have lots of key players that will be leaving us after this year,” Vogel said. “So, I think it will be really important for all of us to get into the gym this summer and do things that will help us be ready for the challenge of filling some big shoes next year.”

And, for Barry, she is just thankful for the opportunity to play at state since she wants to play in college, but hasn’t made up her mind what she wants to do next year yet.

“I would like to say that this year has meant the most to me and definitely will be the most memorable,” she said. “With it being my last year and my dad’s last year it really meant the world to me that we made it to state. I am going to miss all of the coaches and teammates they really truly have made my basketball career the best ever.”