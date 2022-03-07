Crawford girls fall to St. Mary's

LINCOLN – The Crawford girls’ basketball team faced a taller St. Mary’s team in the quarterfinals of the Class D-2 state tournament game as the Cardinals lead from start to finish in registering a 36-18 win over the Rams.

Crawford finishes the year at 20-5 while St. Mary’s moves into the semi-finals on Wednesday when they face Humphrey St. Francis. Humphrey St. Francis defeated Diller-Odell 58-44. The other D-2 girls semifinal pits Sacred Heart against Sterling. Sacred Heart defeated Wynot 46-29 while Sterling defeated Anselmo-Merna 50-33.

Monday, it was a matter of Crawford’s shots not falling and the Cardinals hitting shots, running out to a 9-0 lead before Crawford got on the board with just a little over two minutes to play in the first quarter on a Carly Lemmon 3-pointer. Crawford started to find their scoring rhythm as Kylah Vogel hit a bucket. St. Mary’s led 13-5 after one quarter.

The second quarter saw St. Mary’s score six straight to lead 19-5. Lemmon buried another trey with 2:41 to play in the half and then a couple of possessions later, Lemmon hit another 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half at 22-11. St. Mary’s closed out the half with three points for a 25-11 lead.

The second half was low scoring by both teams as the St. Mary’s length and height thwarted shot attempts for the Rams. Crawford finally got on the board as Jasmine Dyer sank 1-of-2 free throws. St. Mary’s went up 33-12 before Natalie Barry hit a shot to end the scoring in the third with St. Mary’s up 33-14.

Crawford outscored St. Mary’s in the fourth period 4-3. The Cardinals scored the first four points but then St. Mary’s went cold shooting as they were also running their delay game. In the meantime, Crawford’s Lemmon hit her fourth trey of the game and then Skylar Summers hit 1-of-2 free throws to make the final score 36-18.

Lemmon led the Rams with 12 points while Vogel and Barry each had two points.

Sophomore Mya Hedstrom led St. Mary’s with 13 points while Lorissa Reiman had 11.

Crawford (20-5) 5 6 3 4 – 18

St. Mary’s (20-6) 13 12 8 3 – 36

CRAWFORD

Carly Lemmon 20, Kylah Vogel 2, Natalie Barry 2, Jasmine Dyer 1, Skylar Summers 1.

ST. MARY’S

Mya Hedstrom 13, Lorissa Reiman 11, Alissa Brabec 5, Charley Minarik 3, Hope Williamson 2.