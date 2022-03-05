Crawford girls ready for state tourney on Monday

The Crawford girls will be making only their third trip to the girls’ basketball state championships in school history and this year’s Crawford team is ready for the challenge.

Crawford will be making their third trip to state in the last eight years. The Rams went to state in 2014 and 2015 falling in the first round.

This year, the Rams enter the state tournament with an impressive 20-4 record. Crawford earned the No. 6 seed and will battle No. 3 St. Mary’s on Monday at 6:45 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School. St. Mary’s comes in with a 19-6 record.

The winner advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, March 9 where they face the winner of the No. 2 Humphry-St. Francis/Diller-Odell game. The other side of the bracket has first round games pitting No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart against No. 8 Wynot and No. 4 Anselmo-Merna taking on No. 5 Sterling on Monday.

Senior Skylar Summers said it is a great feeling that her team is playing in the state tournament.

“For the Crawford girls playing at state means the world to us! Us girls have been playing for so long just for this moment,” Summers said. “The first-round opponent is a very well rounded team but we are ready for the challenge.”

St. Mary’s enters after winning their last three games, including beating Exeter-Milligan 56-32 in the district final.

The Cardinals have three players averaging in double figures, led by Mya Hedstrom, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, who is averaging 13.2 points a contest. Also hitting double digits is a pair of sophomores in Alissa Brabec, a 5-4 guard, at 11.7 points and Lorissa Reiman, a 5-9 forward, at 11.2 points.

Brabec has made over half the team’s 3-point shot this year. Brabec has 48 treys and the next closest is junior Hope Williamson with 13. Hedstrom has 12.

The Rams enter the state tournament riding a 7-game winning streak. Crawford punched their ticket to the state tournament with a thrilling 49-47 win over Silver Lake. Crawford had a 11-game winning streak earlier in the year.

Summers said this year’s team has played hard all year in earning 20 wins.

“This year’s team has played impeccable all year round. Every time we stepped onto the court we preformed to the best of our ability,” she said. “The strength of this year’s team in the chemistry that we have together!”

Crawford has a senior-laden team with four seniors on the team in Paityn Homan, a 5-2 guard, Natalie Barry, a 5-5 guard, Summers, a 5-5 guard, and Jasmine Dyer, a 5-10 forward/center.

”There are four seniors on the team and this year has been so special because it is our last year with these girls that we have been playing with since the 3rd grade,” Summers said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my last year. We all knew it was our last year together.”

Crawford has plenty offensive weapons. The Rams are led by Barry, who is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds a contest. Also hitting double digits is Dyer at 10.5 points and 8.4 rebounds, and junior Carly Lemmon at 10 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Unlike St. Mary’s who has just one key 3-point shooter, the Rams are loaded with long-ball threats. Crawford has made 126 treys this season led by Barry with 47 followed by Lemmon with 34, Kylah Vogel with 25, and Summers with 10.

Summers said for the team to advance to the semifinals, they need to worry about themselves and the other team as much.

“For the Crawford girls to advance to the semifinals,” she said. “It will take the team coming out and playing our game.”

And, if they can do that, they can give the four seniors something special in their last time on the court for the Orange and Black.

“This year I think us girls wanted to go out on a bang because we knew it was our last year together,” Summers said. “I think since we knew it was our last year that we pushed ourselves and each other more and more every day. I just have to say that it was an amazing year with these girls. It is sad to end this chapter with these girls, but I wouldn’t have chosen any other girls. I want to thank these girls and my coach’s for helping shape me into the person I am.”