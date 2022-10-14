Crawford rolls over Minatare, 68-36

Crawford used a second-half surge to pull away from Minatare on the road on Friday and moved to 2-4 on the season while the Indians would fall to 1-6.

Minatare would open the scoring in the first quarter when Miguel Calihua-Gonzales connected with Tayson Pedotto for a six-yard touchdown pass. Calihua-Gonzales missed the extra point and the score was 6-0.

Crawford didn’t waste much time though when it was their turn with the ball. They marched the ball down the field and capped it off with a three-yard touchdown run by Rhett Flack. After the extra point was successful, the Rams led 7-6 and would never give the lead back.

The Rams would score 21 unanswered points to push their lead to 21-6 before Indian Logan Gomez broke out for a 40-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.

Minatare would miss the extra point and after one quarter the score was 21-12.

The second quarter saw the most action on the scoreboard, with Crawford striking first on a one-yard touchdown run from Flack. The extra point was successful and it pushed the score to 29-12.

Minatare added two long field goals on back-to-back possessions from the strong legged Calihua-Gonzales to close the gap to 29-20.

This would be the closest the Indians could get the rest of the game. The Rams went on to score 20 unanswered points on touchdowns by Colton Mader and Flack.

The Indians did manage to score late in the second quarter on a 25-yard scramble by Pedotto. The score at half-time would be 49-28.

The second half was controlled by Crawford, with the Rams scoring 19 unanswered points before the Indians would punch one in with 17 seconds left in the game. When the final whistle blew the score was 68-36.

“At halftime, we recommitted ourselves to our defensive roles and tightened up some gaps,” Crawford assistant coach Andrew Wendland said. “I give credit to Minatare, those guys fought hard all night long.”

Crawford 2-4 travels to Harrisburg next week to take on Banner County while Minatare 1-6 will take on Sioux County in Harrison.