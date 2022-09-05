Cress wins first feature race of season

It was the last regular season of the race of the season at HiWay 92 Raceway on Saturday and there was some heated races plus a first of the season in the Farm Trucks.

Allan Cress captured his first main event win of the season when he won the final regular season main event with some clever driving to hold off Alvie Howell in the final five laps to get his first main event win of the year.

Up until that race on the night, Cress finished third in the heat race behind Terry Gass, who won the heat race, and second place Howell. Howell won the Farm Trucks trophy dash and posted the fasted Quicktime.

While Cress captured his first main event win of the year, the Super Stock concluded the regular season with a 35-lap feature race that saw the winner also get an added $100. That race had plenty of spinouts in the first 10 laps, including one in turn one after taking the green flag. All the cars came back out and eight laps later, another spinout sent one car off the track.

That race for the next 18 laps was a 2-car show between Chad Cowan and Kyle Austin. Those two cars were within a less of a car length the entire time, while Terry Garton and Duane Buskirk were fighting for third and fourth.

With eight laps to go, Austin’s car kicked up sparks by the back wheel and he was out of the race. That brought all the cars back together and it was a three-car race to the finish between Cowan, Garton, and Buskirk. Cowan held on for the win, which was his third win of the day after he won the trophy dash and also picked up the Quicktime award for the fastest qualifying time.

Garton avoided the sweep by Cowan as he won the heat race over Austin with Cowan finishing third.

The Minions class was also interesting with Dalton Gass picking up two wins. Gass won the trophy dash, but did have good luck in the heat race as Porter Kelley won that race followed by Kellan Nuss and Aly Simons and then a fourth place by Michaela Ashing. Gass took fifth.

The main event was a battle between Gass, Kelly, and Nuss. Nuss and Kelley led most of the race until late in the race, Gass found the right time to make the pass and soared to the front for the win.

The wild and crazy Warriors were also entertaining. Sean Ash was trying to make a clean sweep of the events on Saturday after Ash had the fastest qualifying time for the Quicktime award and then preceded to win the trophy dash. Ash then won the heat race over Chris Douglas and Chris Overmier.

It was the main event that saw Sean Ash and Overmier battle it out and Overmier held off Ash to get the win and spoil the sweep by Ash.

The regular season concluded with the several racers earning the division championships. In the Super Stock division, Austin won the title over Trent Rahmig 286 to 262.

The Minions division was won by Nuss with 395 points to Gass taking second with 341 and Kelley finishing third with 320.

Howell won the Farm Trucks championship with 348 points, just nipping Cress on the final day. Cress had 336 points while Gass finished third with 322.

The Warriors class was won by Chris Douglas who had 417 points with Randy Avolio taking second with 399, just ahead of third-place Overmier with 393 and Ash in fourth with 385.

Other divisional winners included Christopher Buskirk winning the Limited Late Models with 202 points over second place Allen Strawn; Brian Harden winning the Vintage with 165 points over second place Kelly Kister’s 152; and Chris Douglas winning the Figure 8’s with 52 points over Tiffany Lange’s 46.

There will be one more season-ending race in two weeks on Saturday, September 17 with the Shootout taking place with racing starting around 2:30 p.m. There will be eight divisions running that day/night including the Minions, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Super Stocks, Legends, Bandoleros, Vintage, and the Limited Late Models. Those races are sponsored by The Zone at Scottsbluff Screenprinting.

Quicktime

Super Stock – Chad Cowan

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Warriors – Sean Ash

Trophy Dash

Super Stock – Chad Cowan

Minions – Dalton Gass

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Warriors – Sean Ash

Super Stocks

Heat – 1, Terry Garton; 2, Kyle Austin; 3, Chad Cowan; 4, Duane Buskirk; 5, Trent Rahmig; 6, Ken Moore; 7, Brayden Douglas; 8, Steve Kampbell.

Main – 1, Chad Cowan; 2, Terry Garton; 3, Duane Buskirk; 4, Trent Rahmig; 5, Steve Kampbell; 6, Ken Moore; 7, Kyle Austin; 8, Brayden Douglas.

Minions

Heat – 1, Porter Kelly; 2, Kellan Nuss; 3, Aly Simons; 4, Michaela Ashing; 5, Dalton Gass; 6, Bridger Wallace.

Main – 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kellen Nuss; 3, Porter Kelly; 4, Michaela Ashing; 5, Aly Simons; 6, Bridger Wallace.

Farm Trucks

Heat – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Alvie Howell; 3, Allan Cress; 4, Chad Steele; 5, Corey Rood.

Main – 1, Allan Cress; 2, Alvie Howell; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Chad Steele; 5, Corey Rood.

Warriors

Heat – 1, Sean Ash; 2, Chris Douglas; 3, Chris Overmier; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Beth Cress.

Main – 1, Chris Overmier; 2, Sean Ash; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Chris Douglas; 5, Beth Cress.