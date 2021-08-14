Crocker captures his first Legend win in winning the Battle of the Bluffs

Colton Crocker of Brighton, Colorado, captured his first win in the Legends division in holding off Darrell J. Stewart in a 50-lap main even of the Battle of the Bluffs races at HiWay 92 Raceway Saturday night.
Crocker withstood plenty of carnage of wrecks in winning the $2,500 prize. Crocker said he had to drive his best to hold off Stewart, who won the Legend main event Friday night.
“Number 30 can drive one hell of a race car. He got to my bumper going into one and gave me a tap and it took everything I had to keep him behind me. It was really hard.”
The win was special because it was Crocker’s first win in the Legend division and after the race, when he was presented with the $2,500 check, his family and pit crew swarmed him with joy.
“It is my first win in the Legend series,” Crocker said. “it is awesome.”
The 50-lap Legend race was wild. Early on, Tessa Marine and Jake Hansen were leading for the first eight laps. Hansen then took the lead around the 10th lap. Around the 20th lap, Danny Medina took the lead followed by Hansen and Stewart.
That was when the wrecks happened as a ton of cars went out. The biggest one happened when the caution light was on and the races started racing and at least five cars went out from that wreck.
After that another two cars went out and Crocker took the lead on the restart. Stewart, who caused one of the wrecks, was sent to the back on the restart and he worked his way to the front and nearly pulled off the win, but Crocker held Stewart off on the final lap for the win.
“It was wild there for a while,” Crocker said. “I just thank everyone for coming out here tonight. I can’t thank my crew enough for putting the work in, my fiancé, my mom and dad, and my two little sisters.”
Other winners in the Legend division saw Stewart win the trophy dash and the first heat race. The other two heat races were won by Tyler Wiggins and Crocker.
Other winners on the night saw Sammy Haugen win the Bandolero Outlaw division main while Wyatt Dent won the Bandolero Bandit main.
The Farm Truck main was won by Alan Cress.
The Limited Late Models was won by Christopher Buskirk.
The night was wrapped up with a crazy Figure 8 race that was won by Brandon Douglas.
Racing will continue next Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.