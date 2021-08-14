Crocker captures his first Legend win in winning the Battle of the Bluffs

Colton Crocker of Brighton, Colorado, captured his first win in the Legends division in holding off Darrell J. Stewart in a 50-lap main even of the Battle of the Bluffs races at HiWay 92 Raceway Saturday night.

Crocker withstood plenty of carnage of wrecks in winning the $2,500 prize. Crocker said he had to drive his best to hold off Stewart, who won the Legend main event Friday night.

“Number 30 can drive one hell of a race car. He got to my bumper going into one and gave me a tap and it took everything I had to keep him behind me. It was really hard.”

The win was special because it was Crocker’s first win in the Legend division and after the race, when he was presented with the $2,500 check, his family and pit crew swarmed him with joy.

“It is my first win in the Legend series,” Crocker said. “it is awesome.”

The 50-lap Legend race was wild. Early on, Tessa Marine and Jake Hansen were leading for the first eight laps. Hansen then took the lead around the 10th lap. Around the 20th lap, Danny Medina took the lead followed by Hansen and Stewart.