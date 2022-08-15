Crocker wins Battle in the Bluffs 40-lapper

The Laticrete Battle of the Bluffs weekend of racing at HiWay 92 Raceway had an extended day as the Legends 40-lap main event was postponed to Sunday because of weather and a wreck before the first lap that sent seven cars out of action.

When the 15 Legend cars came back out on the track Sunday afternoon, Clayton Crocker, who started at the back because he was one of the cars involved in the wreck, worked his way to the front and captured the win and the $2,500 check.

Crocker said it was a good race.

“All these guys out here can wheel a car and I am glad the weather held out today (Sunday),'' Crocker said.

The one-day postponement was beneficial for a number of cars including Crocker’s, who was involved in the first-lap crash Saturday night. The postponement also cooled tempers and made for a very competitive race Sunday afternoon. Plus, other drivers were helping drivers repair their cars Saturday night, which Crocker said racing is a big family, even when tempers do escalate a little.

“We were one of those cars and everyone was over asking me if I was good,” Crocker said. “The family is huge. Wyatt (Dent, who drives a Bando car) is always giving me hand shakes. I can’t thank him enough. Everybody is helping everybody and everybody wants to start and everybody makes everyone start.”

For Crocker, he had to work his way to the front to get the win and he had to pass plenty of excellent drivers and young drivers as well.

“We started dead last because we clipped the right front and tore the whole right front off the frame,” he said. “We worked our way all the way up to the number one key position.”

Crocker said he just needed patience.

“Patience is virtue is what the saying goes,” he said. “It took me a big to get up there but once we got up there, I wouldn’t say it was smooth sailing because we were still wheeling and working the car. It was a blast.”

Crocker said winning the race was huge since his little sisters, who live in North Carolina, were on hand to watch him. Both of his sisters drive Bandos and Legends in North Carolina.

“To win this race is huge. We won it last year and winning a big money race, nothing can really beat it,” Crocker said.

Crocker timed in with the fastest quicktime lap and then proceeded to win the trophy dash which was also the first heat race over Al Matthews, who won Friday’s Legends main.

The other heat race winners included Trent Phillips of Hemingford in the second heat race as he topped Tanner Scarberry. The third heat was won by Brett Reid over Natalie Foster and the fourth heat race was won by Darrell Lee Stewart over Bryanna Bruce.

The Farm Trucks saw Alvie Howell win all three races as he captured the trophy dash and proceeded to win the heat race and main event over Allan Cress.

The Limited Late Models had two winners. Christopher Buskirk captured the quicktime award, but then Ken Moore came through and won the trophy dash and the heat race. When it came to the main event, Buskirk won the big race over Moore.

The Bandos' two divisions of Bandits and Outlaws were won by the same drivers as Wyatt Dent dominated the Bandit division with wins in the quicktime, trophy dash and the main event. Dent was the overall winner in the two races as the two divisions run together.

The Bandos Outlaw division was won by Madilyn Lange, who did the same thing as Dent with wins in the three categories. Lange finished second to Dent, but the two drivers are good sports off the race track as they joke around with each other and having a fun time.

Racing will continue next Saturday at Hiway 92 Raceway with races starting at 6 p.m. This Saturday, Aug. 20, will feature the Minions, Farm Trucks, Super Stocks, and the Vintage drivers. Racing will then have a break before resuming Sept. 3.

Quicktime

Bandos Bandit – Wyatt Dent

Bandos Outlaw – Madilyn Lange

Limited Late Models – Christopher Buskirk

Legends – Colton Crocker

Trophy Dash

Limited Late Models – Ken Moore

Bandos Bandit – Wyatt Dent

Bandos Outlaw – Madilyn Lange

Legends – Colton Crocker

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Legends

Heat 1/Trophy – 1, Colton Crocker; 2, Al Matthews; 3, Tessa Marine; 4, Garrett Wilson; 5, David Anadon.

Heat 2 – 1, Trent Phillips; 2, Tanner Scarberry; 3, Bob Phillips; 4, Erik Bain.

Heat 3 – 1, Brett Reid; 2, Natalie Foster; 3, Scott Dent; 4, Zach Havens.

Heat 4 – 1, Darrell Lee Stewart; 2, Bryanna Bruce; 3, Jessi Dike; 4, Ashlyn Hemler.

Main – 1, Colton Crocker; 2, Tanner Scarberry; 3, Al Matthews; 4, Brett Reid; 5, Natalie Foster; 6, Erik Bain; 7, Tessa Marine; 8, Bryanna Bruce; 9, Garrett Wilson; 10, Scott Dent; 11, Jessi Dike; 12, Ashlyn Hemler; 13, David Anadon; 14, Darrell Lee Stewart; 15, Zach Havens.

Limited Late Models

Heat – 1, Ken Moore; 2, Christopher Buskirk; 3, Allen Strawn.

Main – 1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Allen Strawn.

Farm Trucks

Heat – 1, Alvie Howell; 2, Allan Cress; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Chad Steele; 5, Corey Rood.

Main – 1, Alvie Howell; 2, Allan Cress; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Corey Rood; 5, Chad Steele.

Bandos

Main – 1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Jacob Johnson; 4, Reagan Fruge; 5, Aspyn Lange; 6, Zoey Pachco.