Cronquist's walk-off seals win for sweep on day

The Western Nebraska Community College softball took a pair of wins from Northeastern Junior College at home on Saturday, winning 11-3 and 10-9.

“Today was a fantastic day. Everyone came out and played from the heart and continued to put up runs and make outs that were needed to be made,” right fielder Erin Hanafin said. “I am super proud of our pitchers for staying tough in the games and our hitting team just did a fantastic job.”

The first game saw the Cougars go out to an early 2-0 lead as Macyn Hartman drove in Victoria Wharton and Bella Mumford scored Hartman on a sacrifice fly.

The second inning was the difference maker in the game for WNCC as six runs came across, starting with a two-run home run over the center field wall by Hanafin. Taylor Klein drove in two more with a line drive to put the Cougars up 6-0. With two outs, Mackenzie Bakel doubled and brought in the final two runs of the inning.

NJC scored one in the top of the fourth inning before Cougar Bailey Blanchard began the bottom half of the inning with a home run to left field.

The Plainswomen hit two homers in the fifth for their final runs of the game. Cougar Bella Coffman singled in Bakel with two outs for a 10-3 lead. The next two batters would get on to load the bases as Hartman drew a walk to bring in the final run of the game.

WNCC out-hit NJC 11-8. Klein finished the game 2-for-2 with a run, two RBIs and a walk. Blanchard went 3-for-3, scoring two runs and an RBI. Katie McMillan pitched all five innings, giving up eight hits, three runs and two walks while recording two strikeouts.

“Coach was telling us that we took three wins out of the four games against the first-ranked team in our region and how we out-hit them,” Hanafin said. “Knowing that we were diligent and able to show something like this, shows that we are able to go far.”

Game two was a close game throughout with neither team able to get an edge on the other. Both teams got one run in the first and in the second inning, NJC took the 2-1 lead on an error.

The next inning saw each team get a run and in the fourth, the Cougars took the 4-3 on a single by Wharton. Mumford homered in the fifth inning, putting WNCC up 5-4. Hartman had a three-run homer of her own in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Down 9-8 in the seventh inning with runners on first and second, Mumford scored on an error by NJC to tie the game, moving Bakel to third base. Chloe Cronquist hit a hard grounder to the third baseman but a throwing error would bring in Bakel for the 10-9 walk-off win.

“Chloe (Cronquist) did her job,” Hanafin said. “She went up to bat relaxed and ready to do what she can to get that last run in to win the game.”

Three Cougars finished with a multi-hit game led by Mumford, who went 3-for-4 with two runs and RBIs. Hartman finished 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs and Bakel finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and run.

WNCC had four pitchers in the circle, starting with Caley Leslie on the mound, DesaRae Woolsey, Lexi Butterfield who got the win, and McMillan who pitched the final out in the top of the seventh.

The Cougars will face the Plainswomen one more time this week as they play a makeup game on Tuesday before facing McCook the same day.

“I think just having that mindset of not being complacent, yes we took three wins out of the four games but still going hard when it’s a new day, new game and just making sure that we can still be able to play how we play and not worry about any other problems,” Hanafin said.

Game 1

NJC 0 0 0 1 2 xx - 3 8 0

WNCC 2 6 0 1 2 xx - 11 11 2

WP - Katie McMillan

2B - Victoria Wharton, Mackenzie Bakel

HR - Bailey Blanchard, Erin Hanafin

Game 2

NJC 1 1 1 0 1 2 3 - 9 12 3

WNCC 1 0 1 2 1 3 2 - 10 12 3

WP - Lexi Butterfield

2B - Chloe Cronquist, Lexi Butterfield

HR - Macyn Hartman, Bella Mumford

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

