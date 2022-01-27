CSC alumnus houses, train athletes during COVID-19 lockdown

CHADRON - In March 2020, Chadron State College alumnus Isaac Holscher took the opportunity of a COVID-19 lockdown to impact the lives of young athletes.

Holscher, a Scottsbluff native, studied Sports and Recreation Management with an option in Exercise Science at CSC and served as a linebacker for the football team. After graduation, he worked at the Warehouse Fitness Center in Scottsbluff as a manager and personal trainer for young athletes. In 2017, he bought the business.

“It felt right to be back here and show these kids what they need to be doing and thinking to get to that next level,” he said.

On March 16, 2020, Holscher closed the gym due to COVID-19.

“We stayed up the night before till one in the morning trying to decide what we should do,” he said.

The next day, he and his wife, Hannah, and two small children moved into the basement of the gym, which had recently been rezoned as a residential space. A few teenage clients of the Warehouse helped the Holscher family move.