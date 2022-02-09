CSC basketball teams headed south

This weekend, the Eagles will visit New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas on Friday night and Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

The Chadron State women downed both opponents by five points when they played in Chadron on Dec. 18 and 19. The Eagles edged Colorado Springs in double overtime 82-77 as Samiyah Worrell poured in 29 points and Powers added 20. The next night, the Highlands Cowgirls led 35-27 at halftime, but the Eagles won 68-63.

Led by 6-foot-5 Alijah Comithier’s 26 points, half of them from the free throw line, Colorado Springs won the December men’s contest in Chadron 66-60. However, CSC outscored New Mexico Highlands 40-29 in the second half and corralled the Cowboys 61-57.

Comithier continues to be a potent weapon for the Mountain Lions. He is averaging 19.5 points, fourth highest in the conference, and leads the RMAC men in free throws made with 105.

Shortly after returning from this weekend’s trip, the Eagles will host Black Hills State on Tuesday night in another crucial double-leader. The Yellow Jackets won both games when CSC visited Spearfish on Jan. 18. The women’s score was 57-47 and the men’s was 83-65.

The Black Hills women begin this weekend’s schedule with an 11-4 conference record and the men are 14-2, despite being upset by CSU-Pueblo 82-59 last Saturday night on the Yellow Jackets’ home court. The Black Hills men feature 6-7 Joel Scott, who is the conference’s leading scorer at 22.7 points a game and he is shooting nearly 60% from the field.