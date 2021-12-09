CSC basketball teams headed west

After having a pretty successful homestand while opening their RMAC schedules last weekend, both Chadron State basketball teams will be on the road to the western boundaries of the conference for a pair of double-headers this weekend.

The Eagles will visit the Westminster Griffins in Salt Lake City on Friday night and the Colorado Mesa Mavericks in Grand Junction on Saturday night.

The Lady Eagles had their best weekend in several years, toppling Fort Lewis 71-49 and rallying past Western 60-51. It was the program’s first back-to-back wins since 2017-18 and also the first time since 2007-08 that the CSC women have begun their RMAC schedule with a pair of victories.

The wins undoubtedly alerted future opponents that the CSC women cannot be taken lightly. They are now 3-5 for the season.

Senior point guard Jori Peters of Mitchell helped spark the win over Fort Lewis by sinking three consecutive jump shots in the final 73 seconds of the first half to give the Eagles a 34-28 intermission lead. Redshirt freshman Shay Powers of Longmont, Colo., led the second half surge by scoring 17 of her career-high 24 points while making seven of nine field goal shots and 10 of 11 free throws.