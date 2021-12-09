CSC basketball teams headed west

After having a pretty successful homestand while opening their RMAC schedules last weekend, both Chadron State basketball teams will be on the road to the western boundaries of the conference for a pair of double-headers this weekend.
The Eagles will visit the Westminster Griffins in Salt Lake City on Friday night and the Colorado Mesa Mavericks in Grand Junction on Saturday night.
The Lady Eagles had their best weekend in several years, toppling Fort Lewis 71-49 and rallying past Western 60-51. It was the program’s first back-to-back wins since 2017-18 and also the first time since 2007-08 that the CSC women have begun their RMAC schedule with a pair of victories.
The wins undoubtedly alerted future opponents that the CSC women cannot be taken lightly. They are now 3-5 for the season.
Senior point guard Jori Peters of Mitchell helped spark the win over Fort Lewis by sinking three consecutive jump shots in the final 73 seconds of the first half to give the Eagles a 34-28 intermission lead. Redshirt freshman Shay Powers of Longmont, Colo., led the second half surge by scoring 17 of her career-high 24 points while making seven of nine field goal shots and 10 of 11 free throws.
The Eagles used a full-court press to stymie Western in the final stages of the Saturday night game. The Mountaineers went ahead 51-47 on a 3-pointer by Samantha Coleman with 3:50 remaining, but never scored again. They turned the ball over on their next seven possessions without getting off a shot.
Meanwhile, Sami Worrell, a 5-6 transfer from Northwest College at Powell, Wyo., hit back-to-back treys to spark a 13-0 run and seal the verdict. Worrell was the game’s high scorer with 20 points while going five of eight from behind the arc.
Coach Janet Raymer’s team had struggled during several of its non-conference games, but the blend of returnees and transfers seems to be making progress as the Eagles strive to become conference contenders.
The CSC men split their games last weekend, losing significantly to tall and talented Fort Lewis 87-63 on Friday night, but overcoming a 49-41 halftime deficit by outscoring Colorado Western 49-35 in the second half to win 90-84 Saturday night.
Coach Shane Paben said he was proud of his team’s come-from-behind surge.
“With all of our injuries we’ve had, we’re so shorthanded that we celebrate any wins we can get,” the coach noted. “I anticipate we’ll be in more dogfights for a while, but maybe it will make us a better team in the long run. Freshmen like Beau Bragg and Taj Toney, along with Gage Delimont (a redshirt freshman), are getting the opportunity to play and have been providing valuable minutes.”
Paben added that Porter Anderson, the Eagles’ starting center in the early games, is expected to make the trip this weekend. He’s been out of commission since suffering a broken nose and a concussion during the game at the University of Sioux Falls on Nov. 19.
Senior guard CJ Jennings sparked the win over Western Colorado by tallying 32 points, 23 of them in the second half. Fellow guards Marcus Jefferson and Teddy Parham added 19 and 17 points, respectively.
The Westminster women are 3-3 for the season after defeating Metro State 62-48 and Colorado Christian 66-59 during their RMAC openers in Denver last weekend. Ashley Greenwood, a 5-7 senior, leads the Griffins in scoring with an 18.3-point average. Two 6-foot seniors, Sarah McGinley and Abby Mangum, are averaging about 13 points.
The Mesa women were 6-0 after downing Colorado Christian 57-46 on Friday night, but they lost to Metro State 56-50 Saturday night. Two Lady Mavs, grad students Mariah Martin and Daniella Turner, are averaging 15.4 points. Turner, who is 5-10, also is averaging 7.9 rebounds.
The Westminster men are 4-4. They bested Metro State 81-66 and Colorado Christian 66-63 last weekend. Yusuf Mohamed, a 6-10 senior, leads the Griffins with 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds a game.
The always-tough Mesa men slipped past the Christian Cougars 68-63 but lost to Metro 73-50 during their Denver visit last weekend. They are 7-4 for the season. Three Mavs are scoring in double digits, led by 6-4 redshirt freshman Blaise Threatt at 13.4 points a game.