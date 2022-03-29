CSC cowboy wins steer wrestling again

For the second weekend in a row, Chadron State College senior Teigen Marchant of Newcastle, Wyo., has won the steer wrestling event at a Central Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo. His latest win was at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo in Torrington this past weekend, while the week before he took top honors at the Gillette College rodeo.

The two victories have vaulted Marchant to the top of the region’s steer wrestling standings.

Chadron State also had more success at the EWC rodeo, where Rylee Naprstek of Gothenburg, and Tayle Brink of Reva, S.D., placed second and third, respectively, among the 98 breakaway ropers.

Marchant tied for third and fourth in the first round of steer wrestling at Torrington with a 5.9-second run. He was first in the championship go-round on Sunday with a 4-second flat mark to win the event. He has now accumulated 390 points for the season to take the lead in the “doggin’” standings for the 2021-22 season.

The competition is stiff. Bernie Girard, a native of Alliance who attends Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, is second with 370 points and Austin Hurlburt of the University of Wyoming is third with 360. There are three more rodeos in the region this spring.

Naprstek caught her first calf at Torrington in 2.5 seconds to place third in the go-round and roped the second one Sunday in 2.9 to tie for first place and finish second in the standings. She’s a freshman and this is the first time she’s placed in breakaway roping at a college rodeo.

Brink, who is a senior, has “been there and done that” before. She tied for fourth and fifth in the first go-round last weekend in 2.7 seconds and was fourth in the finals in 3.1 to claim third place overall. She had placed in breakaway roping at three of the previous six rodeos this season, and is now fourth in the regional standings with 255 points.

The breakaway leader and also the winner at the EWC rodeo is Emily Knust of Gillette College with a whopping 460 points.

Another Chadron State cowgirl, Sierra Lee of Rhame, N.D., was among the 10 breakaway finalists at Torrington with a 2.9-second run in the first go-round, but she did not catch her second calf. In addition, CSC cowboy Tanner McInerney of Hulett, Wyo., caught both of his calves in tie down roping, but he did not finish among the top six in the final standings.

Colorado State University at Fort Collins will host this weekend’s rodeo in the region.