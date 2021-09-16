CSC Eagles to host Hardrockers

The Chadron State football team will be back home to meet long-time archrival South Dakota Mines at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Field.

The CSC-Mines rivalry dates back to 1912, the second year Chadron State was in operation. The Eagles have won each of the last 14 clashes dating back to 1988 and all six since the rivalry was renewed in 2016 when the Hardrockers joined the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Most of the recent games have been high-scoring, knock-down, drag-out affairs. Three of them have been decided by five or fewer points. They include the 2018 game that the Eagles won 50-46 by recovering a Mines fumble on their own one-foot line on the final play, and the 2019 contest when the lead changed hands eight times before the Eagles prevailed 53-48.

The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense in both games.

The rivals met twice last fall during the COVID-19 shortened season. The Eagles won 41-25 and 37-22.

Mines has opened this season by downing Missouri S&T 34-31 and Mayville State of North Dakota 52-7. Chadron State is 0-2 after losing to Western Colorado 23-10 and Angelo State of Texas 28-24.

The Eagles have not scored in the second half of either game. Saturday night’s winner receives the Eagle-Rock Trophy.