CSC Eagles to play at home Saturday, Sunday

The Chadron State men, 5-7 for the season, really struggled offensively at Westminster last Friday night, shooting just 34% from the field and committing 20 turnovers during a 72-57 setback.

The Eagles improved their shooting by 10 percentage points and had just nine turnovers at Colorado Mesa the next night, but lost 66-63 when the Mavericks hit two 3-pointers in the final 41 seconds. Prior to that, Mesa was just three of 21 from long range.

The CSC men are expected to have their hands full, particularly on Saturday against Colorado Springs. The Mountain Lions won their first seven tilts while outscoring their foes by more than 20 points a game before losing to Colorado Mines 75-70 at home Saturday night.

The Lions are led by 6-5 sophomore Alijah Comithier, who is shooting 59% from the field and averaging 22.7 points.

The Highlands Cowboys lost their season opener 96-94 to Angelo State of Texas, won their next five games, and then have lost all three of their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games in December, but none of them by more than five points.

Seniors Desmond Carpenter and Marcus Brown are the team’s pacesetters, averaging 17.1 and 15.2 points, respectively.

Despite the losses last weekend, two Eagles played extra well during the long trip. KJ Harris, a 6-1 senior, sank seven of nine treys while scoring 25 points and claimed 14 rebounds in the two games. In addition, 6-7 Porter Anderson, who had missed six games because of a broken nose and concussion he suffered in a game in mid-November, returned to action and made eight of 12 field goal shots, all three of his free throws and grabbed 13 rebounds.