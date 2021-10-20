CSC football team to host Skyhawks Saturday

Defensively, the Eagles gave up just 15 first downs, but yielded two long touchdowns—a 70-yard run by alternate quarterback Brad Smith and a 51-yard pass from Smith to standout Bryce Hamilton—that accounted for 42 percent of the Grizzlies’ offense.

It’s been a long season for Fort Lewis. The Skyhawks are 0-7 and have been outscored 358 to 41. They have scored more than seven points in just one game and the opponents have tallied at least 42 in each game.

Just three seniors are listed as probable starters on offense and only one on defense. The defensive leaders include sophomore linebackers Jayden Helms and Fred Mady. They rank first and third in tackles in the conference this fall. Helms is credited with 88 and Mady with 64 to go with three fumble recoveries.

During halftime, the seven former Chadron State athletes who will be inducted into the Eagles’ Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday evening will be introduced to the crowd. They are ex-football players Rob Evans and Austin Forster, both of Gordon, Marvin Jackson of Cheyenne and Aaron Turner of Golden, Colo., along with volleyball players Kelly Kraus Randle of Denver and Alicia Wardyn Clark of the York area and basketball player Elijah Collins of Aurora, Ill.

All of them starred for the Eagles about 20 years ago.