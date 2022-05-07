CSC hammer throwers do well again

Chadron State College’s outstanding hammer throwers were hoping to add a few more feet and inches to their best marks at the Air Force Academy Twilight Open Meet on Friday. That may not have happened, but both continued to throw well while placing second and third in the competition.

Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., was second with a heave of 200 feet, 10 inches and Daniel Reynolds of Granby, Colo., was third at 193-6. The winner was Jaret Prete of the Air Force Academy at 205-0.

Both Chadron State throwers are sophomores. They entered the meet to help them “stay sharp” in the words of head coach Riley Northrup, for the NCAA Division II National Championships that will be May 26-28 at Allendale, Mich.

During the recent Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships, Collins broke the loop’s hammer throw record with his career-best of 202-0 and Reynolds was the runner-up at 201-10. Two weeks prior to that, Reynolds reset the Chadron State record by throwing 203-6.

Reynolds currently is tied for eighth and Collins is 11th on the Division II leader board, which is led by senior Tanner Berg of Northern State at Aberdeen, S.D., with a remarkable throw of 230-10. Second on the list is Austin Combs of Findlay in Ohio, at 224-9. Combs won the event and set the DII record last year by hitting 236-2.

Approximately 20 athletes in each of the individual events will qualify for the national championships.

Northrup said Collins and Reynolds will probably throw at least once at “last chance” meets at either Concordia University at Seward or Nebraska-Kearney this week. He added that the CSC men’s 4x100 relay team is planning to enter both of the meets in hopes of posting a qualifying mark for the national championships.

The coach added that sophomore high jumper Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., will probably compete at one or both of those meets. She is tied for ninth on the DII chart with a career-best mark of 5-8.

The one-two finish in the hammer throw was the CSC’s highlight at the RMAC Championships the last weekend in April. Collins’ victory provided CSC’s only gold medal, but the Eagles earned five silver medals and three bronzes.

As a team, the CSC men finished third among the 16 teams with 111 points. The Lady Eagles were 11th with 28 points. Twenty-nine Eagles placed in the top eight in at least one event and the men had 41 season-best marks, while the women had 10.

The Eagles’ silver medalists at the RMAC Meet besides Reynolds in the hammer throw were Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., in the 110 hurdles (14.59 seconds), Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., in the triple jump (48-11), Quest Savery of Miles City, Mont., in the javelin (180-6) and Cerenil in the high jump (5-6 ½).

The bronze medals were claimed by Reynolds in the shot put (52-11) and both men’s relay teams. The 4x100 quartet made up of Brodie Roden, Brock Voth, Quincy Efeturi and Trembly ran that event in 42.14 seconds. The 4x400 team of Osvaldo and Osiel Cano, Logan Moravec and Greg Logsdon was timed in 3:15.72.