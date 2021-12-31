CSC hoops teams returning to action in Denver

“We still have 16 conference games remaining,” Paben said. “We’ll have to hustle and play well to reach our goals, but I appreciate the opportunity that’s available.”

With so many injuries, four guards have had to carry much of the load so far. They are CJ Jennings, Marcus Jefferson, Teddy Parham and KJ Harris. They are the only players to see action in all 14 games.

Jennings leads the team with a 14.6 scoring average while Jefferson is at 12.3 a game, Parham at 9.4 and Harris at 7.5. Like most guards, each has had some games when they couldn’t seem to miss and others when they almost couldn’t buy a basket, so to speak.

So far the Eagles have made 113 of 308 3-pointers for 36.7%, but they were just nine of 34 from behind the arc in their last two home games.

“We need to make more shots from the outside and also value the ball more,” Paben said with reference to the “more than acceptable” number of turnovers the Eagles have had a few times this winter.

The coach is glad to have the 6-10, 245-pound Gadson and the 6-7, 260-pound Anderson available at last, and has said he believes this year’s team has championship potential.