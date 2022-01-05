CSC men to host Westminster

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team will strive to keep its flickering Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoff hopes alive Saturday evening when it hosts the Westminster Griffins from Salt Lake City at 6 p.m. in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles are 6-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference while Westminster is 5-8 and 3-4. The teams met on Dec. 10 in Salt Lake City with the Griffins winning 72-57. It was not a good game for the Eagles. They shot just 34% from the field and had 20 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Westminster hit 50% from the field against the Eagles, but has dropped all four of its conference games since then, including an 89-59 setback at Colorado-Colorado Springs on Jan. 1.

The Griffins have lots of height. Yusuf Mohamed, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Tennessee State, leads the Griffins offensively at 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds a game. He scored 16 points and had five rebounds against the Eagles.

Brayden Johnson, a 6-8 senior, is next on the Griffins’ scoring chart at 10.6 points.